Countdown to Comic Con Cape Town 2026 kicks off

The countdown to Comic Con Cape Town 2026 has begun and 2026 marks three years of the partnership between City of Cape Town and Comic Con Africa - a collaboration that celebrates creativity, community, and pop culture

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Comic Con Cape Town has firmly established itself as a highlight on the city’s cultural calendar. This one-of-a-kind festival, taking place at CTICC 2 from 30 April to 3 May 2026, has been enthusiastically embraced by Capetonians as the home of comics, movies, gaming, cosplay, anime, and pop culture memorabilia and collectibles.

Getting their geek on has become a highly anticipated annual tradition for locals, and for months in advance they can be found prepping their Cosplays and poring over the programme to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Cape Town is renowned as a hub of creative expression, and Comic Con Cape Town brings together an extraordinary range of artistic talent. Animators, fine artist, street artists, designers, actors, Cosplayers, and voice over artists all converge at Comic Con Cape Town.

It is one of the few spaces where emerging creatives and established names can stand side by side, sharing their work with thousands of passionate fans.

Alongside the festival programme, Comic Con Cape Town will welcome an exciting lineup of international guests. Fans can look forward to meeting renowned voice actor Christopher Sabat, best known for his role as Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, Evanna Lynch, beloved for portraying Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film series, and Jason Liebrecht, known for voicing Dabi in the hit anime My Hero Academia.

The festival will also host internationally acclaimed cosplayers Yaya Han and Jaremi. Comic book fans can expect appearances from international artists Ron Marz and Heather Antos.

Celebrating South African creativity

As a platform, Comic Con Cape Town provides a valuable opportunity emerging talent to garner exposure while celebrating the city’s ever expanding creative sector.

The Emerging Artists Programme, an initiative of the City of Cape Town, will return to Comic Con Cape Town for the second year in a row. This worthy programme’s final public showcase takes place in Comic Con Cape Town’s renowned Artist Alley, where the artists have the opportunity to exhibit their work, connect with fans, and engage with the broader creative community.

Rene Staack, the content director of Comic Con Cape Town, says that the festival has become an important stage for celebrating South African creativity.

“Comic Con has made its mark on the City of Cape Town by providing a platform for uplifting local creatives. While we are well known for bringing international film and series celebrities to the festival, it’s the showcasing of South African talent that truly makes Comic Con Cape Town special. That and, of course, the fans who attend, bringing their energy, passion, and vibe to the Con - they are the ones whose dreams form the focal point of all that we do.”

JP Smith, the Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town, says “Comic Con is no longer just geek culture. It has become mainstream culture, drawing growing interest thanks to the success of comic-book superhero franchises, popular television series and anime. It remains an important space for people to come together through their shared love of pop culture, gaming, and an all-round good time. The City of Cape Town is thrilled to continue this partnership for a fourth year. For us, the event represents much more: it attracts visitors who spend in our local economy, contributes to job creation, and strengthens social cohesion. So, I’m inviting all the geeks to assemble at Comic Con Cape Town for a weekend of gaming, comics, shopping, cosplay, and all things geek.”

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