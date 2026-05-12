In photos: Cape storm wreaks havoc

Three deaths and many injuries reported as emergency teams respond to hundreds of calls

Two Portlands Primary School learners wade through the flooded Westpoort road on their way to school in Mitchells Plain on Monday morning. Photo: David Harrison

Western Cape residents are battling stormy weather which has seen roads across the metro under water, the roofs of houses blown off, and informal settlements flooded, leaving many households without electricity.

On Monday, the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) reported three people had died. One person died when a tree fell on a a car in Kenilworth, according to City councillor Mikhail Manuel. Another person was killed when a tree fell in Genadendal, and a person drowned in Klaarstroom.

One person died after a tree fell on a car in Kenilworth. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

A second frontal system is expected to make landfall in Cape Town and the winelands on Tuesday, bringing more rain and disruption to the Western Cape.

The City’s disaster risk management received over 930 calls to its emergency centre between 6am and 9:30am. There were multiple reports of roofs blown off in Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park and Wynberg.

One person was injured and three homes in Wynberg were damaged by strong winds. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Yaseen Adams, from Wynberg, told GroundUp that his pregnant wife was lying in bed when she heard a loud bang as their roof collapsed around 9am. He was at work. An interior wall also collapsed. Adams said his house is “stuffed”.

He said their neighbour was rushed to hospital when their ceiling and a brick wall collapsed on him. “He’s okay. He just has a knock on his head,” he said.

Blondy Sobetwa and her husband, Michael Nkosi, in their flooded home in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on Monday. They live here with their four children. Photo: David Harrison

By late morning, several informal settlements were flooded, including in Khayelitsha, Imizamo Yethu, Nomzamo, Phola Park, Gugulethu, and Delft.

A group of farmworkers gather for warmth around a fire in Geelkampies informal settlement outside Rawsonville on Sunday afternoon. Photo: David Harrison

Across the metro, flooding, uprooted trees, and broken branches blocked roads. In some places, live electrical wires could be seen on the ground.

The City also noted that many drains were blocked and overflowing, causing roads to flood.

The side windows of Clicks near Kenilworth were shattered on Monday. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said they have been “inundated with calls for assistance from informal settlements across the Cape Metropole, Drakenstein and Franschhoek”.

Sablay said they are responding alongside local disaster management to severe flooding in Langrug informal settlement in Franschoek and Lwandle in Gordon’s Bay.

Some residents got creative. This Westridge Mitchells Plain man used plastic sheets as a raincoat and to cover his shoes. Photo: David Harrison

Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said, “The situation is unfolding by the hour”. Assessments of damage and displacement had not yet been finalised at 3pm.

“Due to the conditions, some services are unable to conduct reinstatements or repairs and assessments as safety is a concern,” said Powell.

“City teams are doing the best that they can, weather permitting, to deal with the known impacts, chiefly of which are fallen trees, blocked or flooded roadways and power outages.”

She said they are expecting more reports overnight.

The roofs and ceilings of some homes in Wynberg were blown off. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Schools closed

In a statement on Monday, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced that all schools would remain closed until Wednesday. It also recommended that early childhood centres close.

“In the interests of learner and educator safety and after consultation with the Provincial Disaster Management Centre and South African Weather Service, the department has taken the decision to close all schools in the province tomorrow, 12 May 2026.”

A SAPS van tows another police vehicle, which got stuck in a flooded road in the RR Section of Khayelitsha. Photo: David Harrison

Principals were asked to report any storm-related damage immediately.

“The WCED will continue to work closely with schools to ensure that teaching and learning programmes return to normal as quickly as possible. We appreciate the ongoing cooperation of all principals and will continue to work closely with schools to address any storm-related challenges.”

The homes of Nontembeko Lawu and her neighbours in Malema informal settlement, Philippi, were flooded. Photo: Sandiso Phaliso

In Philippi’s Malema informal settlement, dozens of shacks were flooded with ankle-deep water. Nontembeko Lawu said all her furniture and electric appliances were damaged.

She said she had been awake since 3am when she sent her two children to stay with relatives nearby while she tried to clear her flooded home.

“It is not even June yet, but we are experiencing such floods. All my clothing and those of my children and their books are wet. This is the kind of life we are experiencing in an informal settlement. Every winter this happens,” she said.

Residents in Sagoloda Street in Philippi were struggling to leave their homes because heavy rains had flooded roads. Photo: Sandiso Phaliso

When GroundUp arrived around midmorning, Mthetheleli Peki, Lawu’s neighbour, was trying to remove water from his shack with buckets.

“I have been up since the early hours trying to move the water, but the rain won’t stop, and the water keeps coming,” he said.

Peki said he would have to abandon his shack and stay with relatives for the night.

“There are elderly people and people with disabilities here who have left their homes. What is happening here is terrible,” he said.

Thizina Sidamba, 70, fills a basin at a communal tap beside the wreckage of her family’s collapsed three-room shack in Riverside informal settlement, situated within the nature reserve near the Diep River opposite Parklands’ affluent flats. Photo: Peter Luhanga

At Riverside informal settlement, situated within the Nature Reserve near the Diep River, opposite Parklands, the shack of pensioner Thizina Sidamba was destroyed by the storm. This has left the pensioner, her daughter, and three grandchildren homeless.

Wardrobes turned on their side, a fridge, stove, mattresses and other household belongings lie outside her collapsed three-room shack.

Thizina Sidamba shelters with her daughter Monica inside a neighbour’s leaking shack after winds flattened their family home in Riverside informal settlement near the Diep River. The pair sought refuge during the heavy downpour. Photo: Peter Luhanga A tree was uprooted in Plumstead. Photo: David Harrison A waterfall pouring off Witteberg mountain, off Du Toit’s Kloof pass. Photo: David Harrison

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

© 2026 GroundUp. This article is published under the GroundUp Republication Licence Version 1.0.