Cape Town’s CBD reimagined: The Movement revitalising the city beyond work hours

As Cape Town’s CBD continues to evolve as both an economic hub and cultural space, a growing number of public-private initiatives are focusing on how cities can be made more liveable, connected and active beyond traditional working hours.

Brad Armitage, co-founder of The Mission for Inner City Cape Town. Image supplied

At the centre of this movement is The Mission for Inner City Cape Town, a non-profit organisation focused on placemaking and urban activation in the city’s core.

Co-founder Brad Armitage spoke to Bizcommunity about the organisation’s mission, its approach to urban renewal, and the role of initiatives such as the upcoming Inner City Street Feast in reshaping how people experience Cape Town’s CBD.

What is The Mission for Inner City Cape Town, and why was it established?

The Mission for Inner City Cape Town is a non-profit initiative focused on revitalising the CBD through placemaking and strategic partnerships between the private sector, the City of Cape Town, Central City Improvement District (CCID) and community stakeholders.

It was established to help unlock the full potential of Cape Town’s Inner City by investing in public spaces. The CBD already has strong foundations - it is walkable, economically important and culturally vibrant - but like many global cities, it faces challenges around safety perceptions and underutilised spaces.

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Our role is to activate and improve those spaces so the Inner City becomes safer, greener and more vibrant for everyone who works, lives and spends time there.

What core problem or opportunity are you trying to address?

The opportunity is to strengthen the CBD as the social and economic heart of the city.

Urban centres thrive when people feel comfortable spending time in them beyond office hours. When public spaces are welcoming and active, businesses benefit, communities connect and the city becomes more resilient.

Our work focuses on unlocking that dynamic by encouraging more activity, more foot traffic and a stronger sense of place in the Inner City.

What are your key focus areas?

Our main focus is placemaking—improving and activating public spaces so people want to use them.

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That includes elements like seating, lighting, greenery, cultural programming and events that bring people together.

When public spaces are active and well-used, it naturally improves perceptions of safety, supports surrounding businesses and strengthens community connections.

What gap inspired the Inner City Street Feast?

Many people experience the CBD primarily as a place of work. The Street Feast was created to show a different side of the Inner City. One that celebrates food, culture, music and shared public space.

It’s about creating moments where people step outside their offices, connect with each other and rediscover the city around them.

How does the Street Feast align with your broader mission?

The Street Feast is a simple example of placemaking in action. By bringing food trucks, music, and people together in a public space, you create energy in the street and encourage people to spend time in the city.

Those small moments of activity can shift how people experience a place, and over time they contribute to a more vibrant and welcoming CBD.

What role do small-scale activations play in revitalising CBD economies?

Small-scale activations are powerful because they demonstrate how public spaces can work when they’re used well. Even relatively simple interventions like food vendors, live music, seating, can increase foot traffic and encourage people to stay longer in the area.

That benefits surrounding businesses and helps build confidence in the CBD as a place where people want to spend time.

What behavioural change are you trying to encourage?

We’d like to encourage people to engage more with the Inner City: to walk more, explore more and spend time in its public spaces.

When people see the CBD as a place to meet, relax and connect, not just for work, it creates a more vibrant and resilient urban environment.

Who are your main stakeholders?

Businesses, residents, government and community partners.

Urban revitalisation only works when these groups collaborate. The Mission acts as a platform that brings stakeholders together to unlock projects that improve the Inner City for everyone.

How do you work with local businesses and vendors?

Local businesses and vendors are central to what we do. For the Street Feast, we work with food trucks and local operators to create experiences that reflect the character and diversity of Cape Town.

It’s also an opportunity to support small businesses while bringing more people into the city.

What role does the private sector play?

The private sector is essential. The Mission is built on the idea that private investment can help improve public spaces in ways that benefit the entire city.

Companies that support these initiatives are investing in a stronger urban environment, one that attracts talent, supports businesses, and enhances Cape Town’s global reputation as a vibrant and inclusive city.

Inner City Street Feast

The Inner City Street Feast is designed as a relaxed lunchtime gathering that celebrates the energy of the city while encouraging people to make greater use of Cape Town’s public spaces.

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Taking place at Thibault Square on Friday, 24 April from 11:30am to 2:30pm, the event invites people to step out of the office, grab lunch from a selection of popular food trucks, and enjoy live music by the Jason Marshall Quartet.

Three well-known food vendors will be serving a variety of street-food favourites, including:

Bigga D’s: known for its authentic Mexican street food such as birria tacos and cheesy quesadillas.



Sticky Lips: offering bold Asian fusion dishes like sticky wings and bao buns.



Ardis: a long-standing local favourite serving shawarmas and fries.