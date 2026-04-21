Ocean Basket steps into 'unchartered waters' with its new app

Ocean Basket brings together direct delivery, a rewards programme, and a real-time engagement layer into a single owned environment, built on first-party data and designed around how customers actually behave.

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The thinking behind it is simple: the closer a brand gets to its customers, the better it can serve them.

Every interaction on the platform feeds a first-party data engine that builds a richer picture of behaviour over time, enabling communication that is relevant, timely, and earned rather than broadcast.

"I believe that if we truly understand our customers, we can serve them better in every single interaction," says Jonathan Muir, chief marketing officer at Ocean Basket.

"This platform is how we get closer to the people who choose us. Not through assumptions or campaign calendars, but through what they actually do, what they love, and what brings them back."

The platform launches with three products working in concert.

OB Rewards moves beyond the passive earn-and-wait model that has defined restaurant loyalty for decades.

Customers earn points on every visit, and a double-points welcome offer means new members reach the Reward Zone, where selected meals and products can be unlocked, sooner than they expect.

The design principle is accessibility: rewards should feel close, not distant.

OB Direct is Ocean Basket's owned direct-to-consumer channel, giving customers access to the menu at restaurant prices, wherever they are.

This is the brand's direct line from kitchen to customer, with the economics that come with owning that relationship.

Burn the Bill! turns every restaurant visit into an experience that extends beyond the meal itself.

At the point of payment, customers have the chance to have their bill covered by the brand entirely. It is a gamification layer built on a simple truth: when the outcome is uncertain and the upside is real, people pay attention, and they come back.

This is not a loyalty programme with a delivery feature bolted on. It is a behavioural platform that uses loyalty and delivery as its outputs.

"Truth has had the privilege of working with the Ocean Basket team on this very exciting loyalty project" says Amanda Cromhout, CEO of Truth, the global loyalty consultancy that shaped the programme's strategic foundation.

"It has been remarkable to observe the level of commitment invested in bringing this to life. We look forward to seeing it grow."

The platform signals something important: Ocean Basket is building the digital infrastructure that modern restaurant brands will need to compete, grow, and stay relevant for the next decade.

The Ocean Basket app is now live and available for download on all major app stores, including iOS, Android, and Huawei.