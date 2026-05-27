5 ways to tap into Africa’s Ctv wave before everyone else does

Connected TV is having a major moment across Africa and it is only gaining momentum. As more audiences shift to streaming, brands are stepping into a space that combines big screen storytelling with digital precision.

Adiela Dramat, senior client partner at Reach Africa gives insight into how Streaming is booming across Africa and CTV is where real attention lives

Winning here is not about reusing old strategies but about understanding how the ecosystem works and building campaigns around real viewing behaviour.

1. Ctv is not one thing it is an ecosystem

Ctv is not a single platform you can plug into. It is a full ecosystem made up of streaming apps, Avod platforms, Fast channels, broadcaster apps, gaming consoles, smart TVs and set top boxes, all with different audiences and behaviours.

The brands seeing real results are the ones treating Ctv as its own space. It sits between traditional TV and digital, combining high impact storytelling with smart targeting and measurement.

That balance is what makes it powerful but only when both sides are used properly.

2. Plan around how Africa actually streams

A strong Ctv campaign starts with people, not platforms. Across Africa, audiences are shaped by device access and how they stream, not just where they live.

In more developed markets, brands can activate across a full ecosystem. In more fragmented ones, audiences might share screens, move across platforms or stream in lighter environments.

The most effective strategies reflect this reality instead of forcing a single model across every market.

3. Programmatic is a tool not the strategy

Programmatic buying helps with scale and efficiency but it should not be the entire approach.

Not all Ctv inventory across Africa is available programmatically, which means relying only on automation can limit reach and miss key audiences. It can also pull in other connected devices like mobile, which may affect delivery.

The strongest campaigns combine direct, curated and programmatic buying. This ensures broader coverage while maintaining quality and context.

4. Build creative for the biggest screen in the home

Ctv behaves more like television than social media. It is a full screen experience where attention is high and sound is on.

This creates a clear opportunity for better creative. Strong storytelling, clear brand moments and the use of sound all matter more here.

Repurposed mobile ads often fall flat because they are not built for this kind of environment. Ctv should feel more like cinematic storytelling while still allowing for measurement and optimisation.

5. Treat Ctv as an evolving ecosystem

Ctv in Africa is constantly changing. New platforms, partnerships and inventory are always emerging, and what worked recently may already be outdated.

At the same time, more traditional TV budgets are moving into this space because it offers measurable, high attention viewing at the centre of the home.

Success comes from staying flexible. The best campaigns adapt to audience behaviour, platform shifts and performance insights over time.