    The Up&Up Group hosts internationally recognised speakers at conference for marketers

    The Up&Up Group, one of the biggest independently owned creative groups of companies in Africa, is poised to host a broad array of its clients, industry leaders and global thought leaders at its conference, ‘Elevate: Unlock the Upside’.
    Issued by The Up&Up Group
    26 Aug 2025
    The Up&Up Group hosts internationally recognised speakers at conference for marketers

    The event, which will be hosted at The Luxx Venue in Sandton, is designed to be an intimate day of thought leadership and inspiration. The insights that will be shared are designed to unlock meaningful growth to take brands to new heights.

    Internationally acclaimed media science pioneer and best-selling author of The Attention Economy and Viral Marketing, Dr Karen Nelson-Field, leads an impressive lineup of expert guests. Nelson-Field has redefined how the world measures attention in advertising. Her groundbreaking research is featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal. She will be unpacking key insights from South Africa’s first-ever human data on how digital advertising is consumed in the country. The insights are the result of a partnership between The Up&Up Group, together with key clients across the group’s agencies, and Amplified, founded by Nelson-Field.

    Other notable guest speakers include media personality Ziyanda Ngcobo, who recently accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to the White House to meet US President Donald Trump. Ngcobo will discuss the impact of global geopolitics on brands. Stefan Antoni, who is widely regarded as having set the standard for architectural design, both in South Africa and globally, will join the line-up. In addition to this, the agenda will feature numerous notable subject matter experts including industry leaders from The Up&Up Group, as well as learnings from the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and SXSW London.

    “Ultimately, we have designed the day to ensure that our valued guests hear from an exciting lineup of speakers and panelists who promise to make this a powerful and beneficial experience. We will unpack global insights with local relevance. This is a day for marketers who believe in better, and who know that in a noisy and cluttered world, that which truly breaks through, elevates,” says The Up&Up Group CEO Jacques Burger.

    The Up&Up Group
    The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa) is one of the African continent’s leading independent creative group of companies and is 100% South African owned. We are guided by our founding principles of optimism, openness, opportunity, and a belief in creativity’s ability to elevate everything.
