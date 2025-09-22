The Up&Up Group opens doors for future talent with 2026 LevelUp Grad Programme

The Up&Up Group, formerly known as M+C Saatchi Group South Africa, has announced the launch of its 2026 LevelUp Grad Programme, a 12-month, full-time internship designed to equip ambitious young graduates with the skills, experience, and opportunities needed to excel in the fast-paced world of creativity, strategy, and communications.

Set to run from January to December 2026, the programme will be hosted at the Group’s Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses, with placements offered across its diverse portfolio of companies. More than 20 young graduates will be selected for this intake, making it one of the Group’s most comprehensive talent initiatives to date.

“The aim of the LevelUp Grad Programme is not to just bring interns on board - we empower them to push boundaries and take their ideas to the next level. Over the past three years, our internship programme has retained 98% of interns, many of whom have gone on to do great things with us. From contributing to award-winning campaigns to being nominated for Loeries, our interns have proven that with the right platform, fresh talent can make a real impact,” explains Phindile Khuzwayo, head of talent at The Up&Up Group.

Open to final-year students and recent graduates, the 2026 LevelUp Grad Programme is tailored for individuals with qualifications in creative fields such as copywriting, graphic design, art direction, multimedia, and animation; and strategy disciplines including marketing, communications, business, psychology, research, and data analytics. Furthermore, opportunities are available in account management, public relations, and digital marketing. While some prior exposure, such as internships, job shadows, freelance projects, and student campaigns, is an advantage, it is not essential.

Zarah Burger, group head of HR at The Up&Up Group, adds: “This opportunity isn’t about shadowing or busy work; it’s about being trusted to create, innovate, and deliver work that matters. We’re looking for students with the confidence to challenge convention, the ambition to learn fast, and the readiness to take it up a notch as the creative leaders of tomorrow.”

Applications close on 30 September 2025.

For more information, visit www.theupandupgroup.com/join-us or email moc.puorgpudnapueht@snretni.