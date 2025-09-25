South Africa
    The Up&Up Group unveils its new, distinctive corporate identity

    The Up&Up Group, which was formerly known as M+C Saatchi Group South Africa before local management bought back full ownership of the business from the international PLC, has officially unveiled its brand corporate identity (CI) which is designed to embody the group’s vision that creativity elevates just about everything.
    Issued by The Up&Up Group
    25 Sep 2025
    The Up&Up Group, one of the biggest independently owned groups of creative companies in Africa, remains the proud African affiliate of the global M+C Saatchi Group. The new CI is seen as a statement inspired by opportunity on the African continent, which, together with independence, enables bolder, more resonant work.

    The Up&Up Group CEO Jacques Burger says: “After the success of the Up&Up Group conference, where clients, industry representatives and staff experienced the new branding, it felt appropriate to share the story which shaped it. As a Group, we believe that creativity is boundless and infinite. It is the master key. We also believe that creativity is the spark that elevates everything. The new branding, which features colours inspired by an African sunrise, and design of our iconic ampersand, a creative combination of the letters 'U' and 'P', alongside the words Up&Up, embody our purpose and where we are going as a creative group of companies,” he says.

    The Up&Up Group’s new CI, which is on display to welcome staff, clients and guests alike at both the Cape Town and Johannesburg campuses, is bold, distinctive and impactful, says Burger. “The Group has enjoyed massive growth across the continent over the past few years, and especially since the management buyout. With clients including prestigious continental blue-chip brands such as MTN and Standard Bank, the time was right to signal a distinctive identity representing our proudly African Group with global affiliations and expertise,” Burger adds.

    The Up&Up Group chief creative officer Neo Mashigo says: “It was important for the branding to reflect that as a Group, we give ourselves space to think unboxed, to stretch out and be surprised. This is because we know creativity is always up to the task… and so are we. We reach for every chance to grow, to lead, to elevate. For our diverse people, our brands and the world and continent we share, Up&Up is our journey, not our destination.”

    Visit our new website: www.theupandupgroup.com.

    The Up&Up Group (formerly M&C Saatchi Group South Africa) is one of the African continent’s leading independent creative group of companies and is 100% South African owned. We are guided by our founding principles of optimism, openness, opportunity, and a belief in creativity’s ability to elevate everything.
