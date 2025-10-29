Up&Up Group inspires mindful giving with Street Store pop-up

The Up&Up Group is calling on South Africans to donate their pre-loved clothes and shoes, as the fashion industry remains under scrutiny for its contribution to the waste crisis. Its free Street Store pop-up will return at the Haven Night Shelter, Green Point in Cape Town, and the Salvation Army, Braamfontein in Johannesburg, on 6 December 2025.

The Up&Up Group is calling on South Africans to donate their pre-loved clothes and shoes to those in need. Image supplied.

As fashion’s growing carbon footprint is under the spotlight, the latest two Street Stores highlight the need for more giving away and less throwing away.

Mindful giving

Fashion was responsible for 1.2 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases in 2024, with the number expected to rise 50% by 2030.

Up&Up chair and patron of the Street Store, Mike Abel says: “While many people have never had more, others have never had less.

“As such, we are encouraging people to think differently about fashion.

“The Street Store’s mission is to address waste, promote circular economies, and foster a culture of mindful giving and sustainable fashion.”

The timing of the two Street Stores coincides with the build-up towards what would be considered a festive season for those who have the means to take holidays, and comes just a month before children need to start the 2026 school year.

The typical back-to-school season advertises specials on school clothes, but for many, purchases are a luxury too far, adding additional importance to these two Street Stores.

“A pair of lightly worn sneakers in the back of a cupboard could enable a child to partake in school sports, or a lightly worn suit could open up job interview opportunities for someone in need of employment.

“The concept of mindful giving, where the beneficiaries are afforded the dignity of choosing their own clothes, celebrates the best in humanity,” says Deborah Whitlock, Street Store spokesperson and marketing director at the Up&Up Group.

Drop off donations

Whitlock says that the success of every Street Store depends on the generosity of the public.

“Every time we put out a call for donations, people come forward in their thousands to donate clothing and shoes.

“We once again ask the people of Cape Town and Johannesburg to look through their cupboards with the spirit of mindful giving and partaking in the circular economy.”

All clothing items are welcome; however, the most needed items are: men’s clothes and shoes (especially smaller sizes); trousers; shirts; children’s clothes (general clothing, grey school trousers, white shirts, socks, black school shoes).

Drop-off points

Drop-off points will be housed at The Up&Up Group offices:

Cape Town: fifth floor, Media Quarter, corner of Somerset and De Smit Street, De Waterkant



Johannesburg: 9 8th Street, Houghton

Donations can also be sent to the organising team using Pudo lockers using the following details: The Street Store, gro.erotsteertseht@olleh, 0620018464, with pick up points at Engen Iris Motors for Johannesburg and Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum for Cape Town.

All donations need to be in by Friday, 5 December 2025.