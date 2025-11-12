Seychelles appoints new tourism and culture minister

Nicola Amanda J Bernstein has been appointed as the 15th Minister for Tourism, becoming the second woman to hold this position in Seychelles.

Seychelles' 15th Minister for Tourism, Nicola Amanda J Bernstein. (image supplied)

Sworn in on Thursday, 6 November 2025, Bernstein will oversee tourism and culture, marking a new chapter for one of the country’s key economic and cultural sectors.

Bernstein, a resident of Baie Lazare, holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism from Kingston University, London, and a Master’s degree in Diplomacy and International Studies from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Diplomatic foundation

Her career began in the UK with the International HIV and Aids Alliance, where she also served as liaison officer for the Commonwealth HIV and Aids Action Group.

These early roles honed her expertise in communication, advocacy, and awareness-raising

on global health issues.

Upon returning to Seychelles, Bernstein joined the Department of Foreign Affairs as press attaché, a role she held for three years.

During this time, she collaborated closely with the Minister’s office and national stakeholders to enhance public understanding of the department’s work and strengthen Seychelles’ presence on the international stage.

She later served as principal counsellor at the Seychelles Embassy in Addis Ababa, where she was instrumental in establishing the new diplomatic mission and advancing Seychelles’ engagement with the African Union.

Upon completion of her mission, she returned to Seychelles to continue her service as principal counsellor in the Consular Division, coordinating with consuls worldwide and assisting Seychellois citizens abroad.

Experience across sectors

Beyond her diplomatic career, Bernstein brings a wealth of experience from Seychelles’ private sector, having held senior positions at Barclays Bank (now Absa) and within the wider commercial and financial services industry. During her tenure at Barclays, she contributed to the bank’s major rebranding initiative to Absa—one of the most significant projects undertaken at the time.

She has been involved in various technical, strategic, and financial projects, with her work consistently emphasising community engagement, stakeholder relations, and corporate social responsibility.

“My journey and experience in both the private sector and diplomacy, coupled with my drive and perseverance, have shaped my commitment to share the knowledge I have gained across the various fields I’ve worked in.

"I am ready to keep learning, to challenge the status quo, to make a difference, and to leave things better than I found them.

"Most importantly, I am ready to work hand in hand with every stakeholder,” she said during her presentation to the National Assembly.

Bernstein’s background in communications, marketing, diplomacy, and partnership development aligns strongly with the Department’s strategic priorities, particularly in strengthening destination branding, advancing sustainability, and fostering innovation within the tourism, culture, and heritage sectors.