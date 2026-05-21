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South Africa’s top companies all have 1 thing in common
South Africa’s top companies all advertise on MyBroadband – and the reason is simple.
Industry giants like Vodacom, MTN, Standard Bank, and Discovery continually renew their campaigns on MyBroadband because we provide targeted marketing that gets results.
Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.
South Africa’s top companies don’t want to waste advertising spend on broad, low-impact marketing campaigns.
They want to reach the audience that matters – so they invest in precision.
That’s why they keep coming back to MyBroadband.
Proven results
The most visible companies in South Africa across the technology, finance, and telecoms space choose us because they know that marketing is about reaching as many of the right people as possible.
This is not a once-off experiment for companies like Samsung, Discovery, Lenovo, and MSI, as proven by their repeated campaigns.
They experience strong results time after time because MyBroadband always delivers.
Our influential audience is built into this delivery.
Your marketing campaigns must be seen by the South Africans who are paying attention and have the financial means to take action – and that is what you get when you advertise on MyBroadband.
An audience that matters
Every month, over 4.7 million South Africans visit MyBroadband.
Our audience comprises affluent consumers and corporate professionals who are directly involved in the purchasing decisions of their homes and businesses.
When you run a campaign with us, you are buying direct access to this highly concentrated, influential audience:
- 591,000 CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, CFOs, and Directors
- 1.1 million IT Managers and Middle Managers
- 441,000 business owners
- 1.7 million IT Professionals
Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.
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