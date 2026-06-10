B2B marketing in the age of dark social: Tracking and leveraging the influence you can’t see

Picture this. A prospect books a discovery call with you. When you ask how they heard about you, they say: “Someone mentioned you in a Slack group I’m in.” You check your attribution model. There’s nothing. No referral source. No tracked click. No campaign touchpoint. Just a name that travelled through a channel you’ll never see, to a buyer who was already halfway convinced before they ever visited your site.

That’s dark social. And in B2B, it’s not a gap in your data, but where most of your real influence actually lives.

What dark social actually Is (And Isn’t)

Dark social isn’t a platform or a tactic. It’s a category of sharing behaviour that happens in private or closed channels: direct messages, WhatsApp groups, email forwards, Slack communities, Discord servers, and private LinkedIn conversations.

The term was coined over a decade ago, but it’s become dramatically more relevant as professional communication has migrated off public feeds and into these tighter, more trusted spaces. When someone screenshots your LinkedIn post and shares it in an industry WhatsApp group, that’s dark social. When a CFO forwards your pricing page to two colleagues before a buying decision, that’s dark social. When your name gets dropped in a members-only Slack community of 300 marketing directors, that’s also dark social.

What are the shared characteristics? Intent is high, visibility is zero, and your analytics have no idea it happened.

Why B2B is especially vulnerable to the dark funnel

In B2C, a buyer sees an ad, clicks, and converts. The journey is relatively short and the touchpoints are relatively trackable. B2B is a different animal entirely.

The average B2B purchase involves multiple stakeholders, months of evaluation, and a significant amount of research that happens before any vendor is formally contacted. According to research from the 6sense B2B Buyer Experience Report, buyers are already more than 70% of the way through their decision-making process before they engage with a sales team.

That 70% doesn’t happen on your website. It happens in conversations, communities, and peer networks that your CRM will never capture. The “dark funnel” is the name for this invisible portion of the buyer journey, and in B2B, it’s not a small portion. It’s the majority of it.

This matters because it means that by the time a prospect contacts you, they’ve often already formed a strong opinion based on things you didn’t control, track, or even know about. The question isn’t whether dark social is influencing your pipeline. It’s whether you’re doing anything to shape that influence.

What it looks like in practice

The dark funnel shows up in ways that can feel confusing if you’re not looking for them.

You publish a data-heavy report, and two weeks later you notice a spike in direct traffic with an unusually high conversion rate and no referral source. Someone shared it. You just don’t know where.

You get a wave of demo requests from companies in the same sector over a short period. They found you independently, but they’re using remarkably similar language to describe their problem. There’s a community conversation happening somewhere.

A prospect mentions a specific piece of content in a sales call that you published six months ago and largely forgot about. It’s been quietly circulating.

Your “how did you hear about us?” field on the demo form says “word of mouth” more often than any channel you’re actively investing in.

In each case, something real is happening. Your attribution model just can’t see it.

Measuring what you can’t fully track

Let’s be honest upfront: you will never get complete visibility into dark social. The moment you accept that, you can stop trying to solve an unsolvable problem and start doing something more useful instead.

Here’s what you can do.

Self-reported attribution is underrated and underused. A simple “How did you hear about us?” field on your forms or as a standard question in your first sales call will surface insight that no analytics tool can. It won’t be perfect, but it will be directional, and over time, it will show you patterns you’d otherwise miss entirely.

is underrated and underused. A simple “How did you hear about us?” field on your forms or as a standard question in your first sales call will surface insight that no analytics tool can. It won’t be perfect, but it will be directional, and over time, it will show you patterns you’d otherwise miss entirely. Direct traffic analysis is another signal worth taking seriously. Unusually high direct traffic, especially when paired with strong engagement or conversion rates, is often dark social in disguise. A link shared in a private channel strips the referral data and registers as direct. If you see spikes that don’t correspond to any campaign activity, start asking questions.

is another signal worth taking seriously. Unusually high direct traffic, especially when paired with strong engagement or conversion rates, is often dark social in disguise. A link shared in a private channel strips the referral data and registers as direct. If you see spikes that don’t correspond to any campaign activity, start asking questions. UTM discipline matters more than most teams realise. If you’re creating content, every piece should have a trackable link. Not because it will capture every share, but because the ones that do get tracked give you a much clearer picture of which assets are travelling through private channels.

matters more than most teams realise. If you’re creating content, every piece should have a trackable link. Not because it will capture every share, but because the ones that do get tracked give you a much clearer picture of which assets are travelling through private channels. Community listening tools can surface mentions in public-facing forums, subreddits, and LinkedIn comments. They won’t reach the truly private spaces, but they’re a useful proxy for where the broader conversation is happening.

The goal isn’t perfect attribution. It’s good enough signal to make confident decisions.

Creating content that’s built to travel

You might not be able to track dark social, but you can influence it. And the first lever is the content itself.

Content travels through private channels when it’s genuinely worth sharing in a specific context. Not because it’s polished. Not because it has a high production budget. Because it says something that makes someone think “I need to send this to three people right now.”

In B2B, that usually means one of a few things: a strong original opinion on a topic the industry is wrestling with, a framework that makes a complicated problem simpler, data that challenges a widely held assumption, or a piece of content that’s so practically useful it works as a standalone resource.

The “Slack test” is a useful mental filter before you publish anything: would someone paste this into a work chat right now? If the honest answer is probably not, it’s worth asking why, and whether the piece has a more shareable version waiting inside it.

Format matters too. Content that’s self-contained, screenshot-friendly, and easy to consume without clicking through performs disproportionately well in dark social channels. One-pagers, frameworks presented as visuals, short punchy posts with a clear point of view, and concise PDFs that someone can forward directly, all tend to travel further than long-form content that requires a dedicated read.

Building influence in channels you don’t own

The second lever is presence. If the conversations that matter are happening in communities and private channels, the best strategy isn’t to try to intercept those conversations from the outside. It’s to be a trusted voice inside them.

That means showing up in the Slack groups, Discord communities, LinkedIn groups, and industry forums where your buyers actually spend time. Not to pitch, but to contribute, share a perspective, answer a hard question honestly, and be the kind of brand that people think of when a relevant topic comes up in conversation.

It also means activating the people who already have that presence: your customers, your employees, and your founders. Personal networks are the original dark social engine. A customer who mentions you favourably in their industry community is more valuable than almost any paid channel, and the asset that creates that moment is the experience you gave them, combined with something genuinely worth sharing.

Niche podcasts and newsletters deserve more credit here than they typically get. The audiences are smaller, but the intimacy is high. A mention from a trusted host in a 5,000-listener industry podcast will generate dark social activity that a banner ad on a major publication probably never will.

Rethinking attribution before it rethinks you

The dark social conversation ultimately leads back to a bigger question: what are we actually measuring, and does it reflect how influence really works?

Multi-touch attribution models are better than last-click, but they still only measure what they can see. If the majority of the buyer journey is invisible to your analytics, then any attribution model is, by definition, an incomplete picture. You’re measuring the visible tip and drawing conclusions about the whole iceberg.

The shift worth making is from attribution to influence measurement. That means using pipeline surveys, CRM notes, sales call insights, and self-reported data alongside your tracked metrics. It means investing in brand-building activity that doesn’t have a direct conversion line because you understand that the warm prospect who already trusts you before they raise their hand is a downstream result of influence you built months earlier.

It also means being honest with leadership about what the numbers can and can’t tell you. The campaign that drove the most tracked conversions might not be the one that most influenced your pipeline. And the channel that looks quiet in your dashboard might be the one your best clients are talking about most.

The practical starting point

If you’re reading this and thinking about where to begin, start with a simple audit.

Talk to your last ten new clients. Ask them, specifically and conversationally, how they actually found out about you and what shaped their decision to reach out. Not just the first touchpoint, but the full honest story. What they tell you will be more useful than most of your analytics.

Then look at your direct traffic patterns over the last 12 months. Look for spikes that don’t have a campaign explanation. Map them to content you published or earned media you received around that time. The pattern will start to emerge.

From there, pick one community where your buyers are genuinely active, and commit to showing up there as a contributor for 90 days. Not to generate leads, but to understand the conversation and become part of it.

Dark social isn’t a problem to be solved. It’s the way trust actually moves between professionals. The brands that understand that, and build for it deliberately, are the ones whose names keep coming up in the rooms they’ll never see.

At We Do Digital, we help B2B brands build the kind of presence that travels far beyond what any dashboard can measure. Want to talk through what that looks like for your business? Let’s chat.



