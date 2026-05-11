Demographica promotes Marloe Wise to MD - Moss to drive Halo, Second Rodeo

B2B marketing agency Demographica has announced its biggest ever leadership transition.

Marloe Wise is the new MD of Demographica. Source: Supplied.

Succession

Chief client officer Marloe Wise has taken up the role of managing director, succeeding the agency’s founder Warren Moss, who has been at the helm for close on 19 years.

Marloe has been a pivotal force in Demographica’s success for over 15 years, shaping the agency’s culture, refining its operations, and leading key client relationships. This appointment marks a natural progression, reflecting her proven leadership and the agency’s entry into an exciting growth phase.

“Marloe is the ideal leader to guide Demographica’s day-to-day operations and take it into its next chapter. The business has matured to the point where it deserves a managing director solely focused on growing Demographica," said Moss.

Halo and Second Rodeo

This change aligns with the ongoing evolution of Demographica’s investments in Halo and Second Rodeo. Whilst Moss will continue to play a role in Demographica, that role will focus on ensuring clients have access to the group’s full depth of expertise. He will also be actively involved in the growth ambitions of Halo and Second Rodeo.

“Demographica has always been driven by smart humans and strong client partnerships, and I’m excited to lead the agency into its next phase. Having spent much of my career helping shape the agency alongside an incredibly talented team, this next chapter feels both natural and energising," said Wise.