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    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem’s Million Comforts campaign

    Issued by Rocket Creative Design & Display
    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026
    In a powerful display of community-driven marketing and social responsibility, Rocket Creative recently partnered with the Dis-Chem Foundation to bring the evolved Million Comforts activation to life at Nicolway, Winifred Mandela Precinct, in Bryanston.
    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign

    Held on 2 May 2026, the event signalled a bold shift for the 11-year-old initiative. While the campaign has historically focused on menstrual hygiene, the Nicolway activation unveiled a "holistic" new chapter, expanding its reach to include boys and comprehensive learner development.

    A new era of social impact

    The 2026 campaign has grown beyond pad donations to address the root causes of educational inequality. By integrating career and financial guidance, health and hygiene education, and inclusive dialogues for male learners, the Dis-Chem Foundation is fostering a more supportive environment for all South African youth.

    "We thank Rocket Creative for their valued partnership," says Jacqueline Kahlberg, Dis-Chem foundation manager. "The care, professionalism, and attention to detail resulted in a seamless activation, with branding that beautifully reflected the essence of the initiative."

    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign
    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign
    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign
    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign

    Designing for purpose

    For Rocket Creative, the project was about more than just aesthetics; it was about creating an interactive space where social awareness meets consumer engagement. Through vibrant branding and high-impact visual elements, the team transformed the Nicolway space into a hub of community action.

    Rich Nilson, CEO of Rocket Creative, reflects on the collaboration: "A price cannot be placed on community initiatives such as this. We were thrilled to partner with the Dis-Chem Foundation to amplify their message. Our goal was to ensure the visual and interactive impact matched the weight of the cause, and the overwhelming success of the day proves that when purpose-led brands unite, the results are transformative."

    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign
    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign
    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign
    Rocket Creative ignites a holistic future for Dis-Chem&#x2019;s Million Comforts campaign

    Engagement with heart

    The activation blended celebrity influence with tangible rewards to drive on-site donations:
    Mia Le Roux (Miss South Africa 2024) engaged with the public as the Proudly Payot brand ambassador. Dis-Chem Better Rewards members unlocked games and luxury prizes - including sponsored getaways - by purchasing and donating participating sanitary products.
    The event strengthened the national collection drive, supported by industry giants such as Always, Kotex, Stayfree, and Suzuki.

    About Rocket Creative Design & Display

    Rocket Creative is a premier South African display and brand activation agency specialising in high-impact visual solutions. Founded in 1998, the company specialises in the design and manufacture of innovative display, brand activation, and retail merchandising solutions. Known for its "funky" design edge and structural excellence, the company serves a diverse portfolio of blue-chip local and international brands, transforming vision into three-dimensional reality.

    Media contact:

    Name: Rich Nilson
    Title: CEO
    Email: az.oc.evitaerctekcor@hcir
    Phone: +27 (11) 262 4698
    Client Service Contact: az.oc.evitaerctekcor@olleh
    Website: www.rocketcreative.co.za

    Socials:
    FB - www.facebook.com/rocket.creative.design.display
    IG - www.instagram.com/rocket.creative.design.display
    LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/rocket-creative-design-&-display

    Read more: Dis-Chem, kotex, Rocket Creative, StayFree
    Share this article
    Rocket Creative Design & Display
    Rocket Creative Design & Display offer innovative, trend setting and anti-norm visual display products. These are conceived and originated by fusing our functional enginuity, creativity and inventive spirit with our own very individual approach to fabrication whilst following our ' Innovation, Simplified ' creative ethos.
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