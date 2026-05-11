Entries are open for Everlytic’s You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2026

As South Africa’s choice smart communication platform, Everlytic knows email remains one of the hardest-working channels in the marketing mix. But creating emails that drive action and get people talking takes a clear creative vision, sharp execution, and a good understanding of your audience.

That is exactly what the You Mailed It Awards celebrates. Now in its fourth year, these awards recognise the boldest, smartest, and most effective emails from brands and teams across South Africa. From high-performing customer campaigns to internal emails that build stronger employee connections, it recognises email excellence in all its forms.

Entrants can submit their work in one of two categories: Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email. The awards are open to any business or organisation creating impactful emails as part of their communication campaigns, whether for B2B, B2C, or internal audiences — even if they are not Everlytic clients.

The entries will be assessed by five judges, who are experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising, design, behavioural linguistics, and technology. They are Tegan Crymble of BreadCrumbs BrAIn, Amanda Hoosen of WPP Media, Sivu Matyila of Matte BLK, Hannes Esterhuizen of Sideways10Up and Wilene van Greunen of Everlytic.

Besides the prestige of industry recognition, each of the two winning teams will receive Takealot vouchers to the value of R12 000. New Everlytic customers will also receive a three-month free subscription to Everlytic, including setup and email credits, as well as three free strategic sessions with an Everlytic email marketing expert during the trial period.

Last year's winner of the Best Marketing Email, Old Mutual Rewards, stood out for its clean design and creative use of calls-to-action (CTAs). Upon receiving the award, Old Mutual Rewards said, "This recognition is a true testament to the power of teamwork. Every winning email starts with a spark of creativity. It comes to life through collaborative effort – from brainstorming themes and crafting compelling copy, to designing eye-catching visuals and building a seamless user journey. We're proud of what we've built as a team, and we can't wait to keep creating more magic together."

Machine_ won Best Internal Email for its Sanlam Group email campaign for the second year running in 2025. The judges commended the entry for its captivating and uncluttered design. Samantha Page, content officer at Machine_, said, "When our team (Machine_ and the Sanlam Group) chose to switch to dark mode for our weekly internal mailer to raise awareness about Earth Hour, it was about more than just function. We wanted to show how small behavioural shifts can add up to meaningful sustainability gains. We're proud to be recognised for our commitment to environmental awareness and to see Machine's borderless creativity as content marketing specialists acknowledged and celebrated."

If your team produced email campaigns worth talking about in 2025, this is your opportunity to showcase your creativity, celebrate your results, and see how your campaigns stack up against the best in the industry.

Outstanding emails deserve recognition! Enter the You Mailed It Email Marketing Awards 2026 today.



