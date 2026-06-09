One Club Creative Hall of Fame 2026 inductees named

The One Club for Creativity's 2026 inductees into the prestigious Creative Hall of Fame have been named.

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The group of legends in advertising, design, and education will be inducted in September.The Creative Hall of Fame has a rich heritage of honouring the lifetime achievements of creative luminaries, starting with the induction of Leo Burnett in 1961.

2026 inductees

Rosie Arnold

One of the most awarded art directors in British advertising history, spent more than three decades shaping iconic work at BBH and championing creative excellence throughout the industry.

Janet Champ

The Wieden+Kennedy copywriter behind Nike’s groundbreaking If You Let Me Play campaign, transformed how brands communicate with women through work rooted in truth, empathy, and cultural impact.

John C Jay

A visionary creative leader whose influence spans retail, advertising, fashion, and culture, helped shape brands including Nike and Uniqlo while pioneering a new model of culturally driven creativity.

Caroline R. Jones

Formerly of J. Walter Thompson, BBDO, Caroline Jones Advertising, Zebra Associates, and Mingo-Jones, a trailblazing copywriter, the first black female vice-president at a major agency.

Piyush Pandey

Widely regarded as the father of modern Indian advertising at Ogilvy, transformed the industry by bringing the language, humour, and humanity of everyday India into the heart of brand storytelling.

Joyce King Thomas

The creative force behind McCann’s iconic Priceless campaign for Mastercard helped redefine emotional storytelling in advertising while becoming one of the industry’s most respected creative leaders and mentors.

Educators Hall of Fame

Michael Conrad

Former Global CCO at Leo Burnett Worldwide and co-founder of the Berlin School of Creative Leadership, helped shape generations of creative leaders while elevating standards across the global advertising industry.

Creative pioneers

"The people we honour this year didn’t just create iconic work—they changed the trajectory of our industry,” says Pum Lefebure, One Club chair and co-founder, CCO, Design Army in Washington DC.

“Their ideas reshaped culture, their leadership opened doors for others, and their impact continues to ripple across generations. We are proud to recognise these creative pioneers whose influence extends far beyond the work itself.”

The Creative Hall of Fame is known for the high levels of rigour and integrity of its selection process.

Nominations are open to One Club members, with the broad list of candidates voted on by the organisation’s National and International Board as well as past Creative Hall of Fame inductees.

The selection committee compiles a shortlist, and nominators or an appointed advocate present to the Board in support of their candidate. A final vote is cast by the Board to select the inductees.

Criteria for being considered are three-fold:

Impact — Those who have a celebrated body of work. This includes work that has been recognised as the best in the industry over multiple years for multiple brands, can be considered truly innovative and original in thinking and execution, and has an undeniable lasting impact. Influence — Those who have used their creativity and leveraged their resources to advance the industry and serve the greater good. Inspiration — Those who have had a measurable, positive effect on the next generation of creative leaders, and are known industry-wide as mentors, door-openers, and opportunity-creators.



This year’s Creative Hall of Fame black-tie gala induction ceremony will take place on 16 September 2026 at Capitale in New York.