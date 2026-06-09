The distinctiveness crisis: The tools are equal, the thinking is not

Maintaining brand distinctiveness against emerging competitors has entered the top tier of concerns for the first time for marketers.

Maintaining brand distinctiveness against emerging competitors has entered the top tier of concerns for the first time for marketers (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

Maintaining brand distinctiveness against emerging competitors has entered the top tier of concerns for the first time for marketers.

It speaks to how dramatically the media landscape has shifted.

This is according to Agency Scopen, which says that the context in which brands are trying to stand out has never been more complicated.

AI the primary challenge

Nearly three-quarters of marketers cite adapting to AI as their primary challenge in 2025, a figure that has almost doubled since 2023.

Meanwhile, budgets are shrinking and pressure to prove ROI is rising. Marketers are being asked to do more with less, faster, in a landscape that is changing shape beneath them.

But here is the uncomfortable paradox at the heart of it all: the very tool that promises efficiency is accelerating the sameness problem.

As one respondent put it, "the evolution of AI is likely to take us to a point where all creative work feels the same, with no real brand differentiation”.

CFOs are pushing for AI-driven cost efficiencies, but because AI outputs tend to look alike, standing out is becoming harder, not easier.

"Distinctiveness is becoming a defining factor in brand growth," says César Vacchiano, President and CEO of Scopen.

"In increasingly splintered markets, brands that create strong memory structures and emotional resonance are the ones that remain competitive.

Reigniting the value of creativity

The data reinforces his point.

Marketers are not just worried about AI adoption in the abstract; they are wrestling with a very specific question: how do you use digital tools to cut through clutter and stand out, when everyone else is using the same tools?

Add to that the fragmentation of platforms and growing consumer fatigue from brands hammering the same channels, and the challenge sharpens considerably.

That tension is reigniting the value of creativity.

Not award-winning creativity for its own sake, but creativity as the mechanism that gives a brand genuine character, recognisability and cultural presence.

After years of dashboards and short-term metrics dominating the conversation, strategic creativity is being reclaimed as a commercial necessity.

Pressure on agencies

The pressure is landing on agencies, too.

With consultancies, digital platforms and in-house teams competing for the same briefs, differentiation is no longer just a client problem.

"Agencies can no longer rely on legacy reputation or scale alone," says Johanna McDowell, Scopen's partner in South Africa and CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS).

"Clients want partners with a clear point of view, strong strategic thinking and a distinctive approach to solving business problems."

The Agency Scope 2025 data makes one thing plain: in a market where everyone has access to the same tools, the edge will go to brands that can still make people feel something no algorithm can prompt.

The tools are equal. The thinking is not.