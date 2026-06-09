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    BulkSMS honoured by WASPA at Telemedia Johannesburg 2026

    BulkSMS has received the Long-Standing Membership Award from the Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA) at its Annual General Meeting, held during the Telemedia Johannesburg Conference at the Houghton Hotel from 2 to 4 June 2026.
    Issued by Celerity.chat
    9 Jun 2026
    9 Jun 2026
    BulkSMS honoured by WASPA at Telemedia Johannesburg 2026

    WASPA is sub-Saharan Africa's longest-standing self-regulatory body for the mobile services industry. Through its code of best practice, it sets the standards that govern responsible, consumer-focused conduct across the sector, and its members commit to upholding those standards as a condition of membership. BulkSMS has been an active member since 26 August 2004, the year that WASPA was founded. The award recognises that sustained commitment.

    "This acknowledgment reflects both our commitment to the industry and the relationships we have built over many years," said Pete Reynolds, general manager of BulkSMS and director of Celerity Systems, on accepting the award. "WASPA has been instrumental in shaping a compliant, consumer-focused environment for mobile services in South Africa and beyond. The recognition speaks to the wider industry's dedication to best practice in the mobile economy, under WASPA's leadership."

    Telemedia Johannesburg 2026 was delivered by World Telemedia and WASPA. The three-day conference brings together decision-makers from across the region's mobile value chain spanning mobile payments, content and commerce, for discussion of emerging trends and developments in the telecommunications landscape.

    Looking ahead, Reynolds pointed to continued collaboration across the messaging ecosystem. "We want to keep driving the industry forward and creating value for our clients and the communities we serve, across our full range of business messaging – from SMS, WhatsApp Business and RCS for Business."

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