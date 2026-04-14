Communication integration and automation

Marketing automation is no longer a niche capability, but a global priority. Industry forecasts project the global marketing automation market to exceed $80bn by 2030, driven by double-digit annual growth as organisations seek to streamline engagement, scale operations and personalise customer journeys.

But automation on its own is not enough. Automation needs communication and communication needs to work - instantly, reliably and at scale. That’s where the right communication channel and its integration into the operating systems and applications that the business deploys become critical.

According to Richard Simpson, managing director of BulkSMS, the opportunity lies not just in building more SMS integrations, but in enabling more developers and partners to build with BulkSMS. “There are two ways we grow SMS integrations,” he explains. “We can increase adoption of the popular BulkSMS Integration Gateway, or we can encourage more developers and partners to build new integrations for their native applications.”

Integration and automation is reshaping business operations

The days of manually needing to export and import data between systems are gone. If a business wants to scale, it must integrate and automate repetitive processes - from onboarding and invoicing to reminders, follow-ups and status updates. Today, customer journeys are orchestrated through CRM systems, marketing automation platforms and workflow tools, such as HubSpot, ActiveCampaign, Zoho and Zapier.

These platforms allow businesses to design sophisticated trigger-and-action workflows:

A lead changes status from “new” to “hot” → an SMS is sent.



An invoice remains unpaid after three days → an automated reminder is triggered.



A form is submitted → a contract is generated and a confirmation message is delivered.



An email isn’t opened → a follow-up SMS is sent.

In fact, at BulkSMS, more than half of all integration-originated SMS traffic is generated by trigger-based workflows with no human intervention required. “Automation is where the world is going. If you want to scale your business, you have to automate tasks. You simply can’t manage growth manually.”

The communication spectrum: Right message, right channel, right time

As automation accelerates, businesses are operating across a communication spectrum such as email, SMS, WhatsApp and other channels. Each has its place. But when delivery matters, SMS plays a foundational role.

“SMS may not be flashy. It may not be the newest channel. But it remains the most universal and dependable communication protocol in the world where you don’t need an installed phone app or an internet connection, your messages don’t get buried in crowded e-mail inboxes and are not bogged down by large attachments or heavy formatting.

They are short, direct and action-oriented. Consider a practical example: a car repair shop with hundreds of outstanding invoices. Email reminders often produce minimal results with messages that are overlooked or ignored. But an automated or campaign-driven SMS containing the invoice number, amount due and payment details delivers a clear call to action that shortens payment cycles and improves cash flow,” Simpson explains. “SMS is solid. It’s fundamental.

If the message absolutely needs to be delivered, SMS is still the bread-and-butter channel. For that same car repair shop, being able to integrate SMS into its existing workflow and billing processes is crucial.”

SMS Integration creates mutual value

Businesses typically have two ways to bring BulkSMS into their software environment: either by using the BulkSMS Integration Gateway, or by linking an existing BulkSMS account into a native app such as Freshdesk, Hubspot, Zapier or Zoho. While both routes use BulkSMS as the SMS engine, they differ in where the integration sits, how users interact with it and how much flexibility the business needs.

“In simple terms, the Integration Gateway is better when BulkSMS needs to function as the central messaging layer, while a native app integration is better when SMS needs to be embedded neatly into an existing operational platform,” he explains.

Here’s a breakdown of the two integration options with BulkSMS:

Integration approach BulkSMS Integration Gateway BulkSMS linked inside a native app What it is A BulkSMS-managed integration layer that connects BulkSMS with another platform and lets BulkSMS handle the SMS functionality. A native app or marketplace connector inside a platform where the app is connected to your existing BulkSMS account and uses BulkSMS as the SMS delivery provider. Where users work Mainly from the BulkSMS integration environment, with links into the connected platform’s data and workflows. Mainly from inside the app itself, where agents continue working in the CRM, ticketing or customer-service environment. How it works BulkSMS connects to the external platform, pulls or accesses relevant records, and enables SMS sends, replies, status tracking and related automation through BulkSMS’s own integration framework. The user installs the marketplace app in the software platform, authenticates their BulkSMS account, and then sends or receives SMS within the native platform interface. Best suited to Businesses that want BulkSMS to act as the central SMS engine across one or more systems or want a more messaging-led integration approach. Teams that want SMS embedded directly into day-to-day workflows inside a platform they already work with. Technical flexibility Usually more flexible when a business wants custom workflow control, multi-system orchestration or bespoke development. BulkSMS supports this broader architecture through its REST API for custom integration work. Usually simpler and faster to deploy, but more constrained by the features and workflow rules of the native app and marketplace connector. Speed of deployment Fast if a supported ready-built integration exists, but can become more technical if the business needs custom integration via API. Typically quicker because the app is already built for the host platform and installed via that platform’s marketplace or app settings. Main advantage Greater control over SMS as a business capability, with BulkSMS acting as a dedicated messaging layer. Greater ease of use for frontline teams, because SMS becomes part of the software they already use every day. Main limitation May feel less familiar for teams that want everything to happen inside one software environment. May offer less flexibility than a direct API or gateway-led model if the business has complex requirements beyond the app’s built-in features.

Integration is not a one-way street. It creates measurable value for both sides through a ‘marketplace’ model. Most modern platforms maintain integration marketplaces where users search for complementary software tools. By reducing onboarding friction and simplifying installation, BulkSMS ensures it remains easy to discover and deploy. In some cases, demand is even driven directly by customers.

“We’ve had software companies approach us because they share mutual customers who are asking for an integration,” Richard says. “And we have SMS customers who will only adopt a software solution like a CRM system or workflow tool if it integrates with their existing BulkSMS tool. Integration becomes a deciding factor in purchasing decisions.”

The developer opportunity

With the global CRM market projected to exceed $300 billion in the next decade and automation investment accelerating, the opportunity for integration partners is substantial. Developers and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) can build meaningful integrations without major upfront cost - tapping into automation growth and recurring communication demand.

“Businesses increasingly want modular building blocks - flexible tools that connect seamlessly into their workflows. SMS becomes a powerful communications component within those workflows: sending reminders, confirming transactions, notifying customers of status changes and triggering time-sensitive actions,” Richard explains.

As customer expectations evolve, so does the need for instant communication. Customers want updates immediately, they want clarity and frictionless interactions. When that communication automation includes SMS, businesses gain higher engagement rates, faster response times, reduced manual workload, improved operational efficiency and more reliable delivery of critical information.



