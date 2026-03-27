The cost of an empty seat, table or room in hospitality

Confirming and reminding patrons of reservations.

For hospitality businesses, a reservation is more than just a booking – it represents a prepared room, a reserved table, an allocated guide or a planned experience. When guests fail to arrive, the opportunity to monetise that space is lost.

The real cost of an empty table or room

Every booking carries a value. When that booking turns into a no-show, the impact is felt across the business. Revenue disappears, staff time is wasted, and other paying guests may have been turned away unnecessarily.

If a restaurant with 80 reservations per evening experiences a modest 10% no-show rate, that’s eight empty tables during peak service. A 10% loss in turnover is a significant impact on any business, not to mention the sunk costs on meal preparation and staffing that cannot be recovered.

Similarly, hotels and guesthouses rely on occupancy to remain profitable. A room left vacant due to an unconfirmed booking represents lost income that cannot be resold or easily refilled at last minute.

Across the hospitality sector – from dining to accommodation and excursions to events – no-shows quietly erode profitability, especially over peak seasons such as the Easter and Christmas holidays. Yet many businesses still rely on passive confirmation processes that do little to reduce the risk.

According to Richard Simpson, managing director of BulkSMS, reservation confirmations and reminders should be viewed as critical operational communications. “Whether it’s a hotel stay, a restaurant reservation or a booked excursion, a simple message confirming the date and time of a booking can significantly increase the likelihood that guests arrive as planned. Alternatively, it’s a timely reminder if the booking cannot be made, allowing time to redirect it to other waiting customers. The key is not only sending the message, but ensuring it reaches guests in a channel they actually read and engage with.”

Why SMS works when other channels don’t

SMS remains one of the most effective ways for hospitality businesses to communicate with guests for the following reasons:

High delivery rates: SMS messages are almost always delivered, unlike emails that may land in spam folders. SMS also does not need internet connectivity to be delivered.

SMS messages are almost always delivered, unlike emails that may land in spam folders. SMS also does not need internet connectivity to be delivered. High open rates: Most SMS messages are read within minutes of receipt.

Most SMS messages are read within minutes of receipt. Direct and immediate: SMS cuts through digital noise and reaches guests wherever they are without requiring data connectivity.

SMS cuts through digital noise and reaches guests wherever they are without requiring data connectivity. Cost-effective and scalable: Hospitality businesses can confirm hundreds or even thousands of reservations quickly and affordably.

“Following a reservation with a quick SMS confirmation, provides guests with an easy option to confirm, cancel or reschedule that can dramatically reduce the likelihood of a no-show,” says Simpson.

Confirmation and reminder: A simple but powerful system

When guests actively confirm their booking via SMS, hospitality businesses gain greater visibility over their reservations. Confirmed bookings mean more predictable occupancy and table management, fewer last-minute gaps in service, better preparation for staffing and operations, and improved guest flow and service delivery.

“Even confirmed reservations benefit from a gentle reminder. Travel plans change, busy schedules intervene and guests may simply forget,” says Simpson. “A short SMS reminder sent ahead of and on the day of arrival or service keeps the booking top of mind and gives guests a chance to communicate if plans have changed.”

A timely reminder reinforces commitment to the booking, reduces genuine forgetfulness, allows guests to notify staff of delays or cancellations and gives businesses a chance to refill cancelled slots or rooms.

A small message with a big impact

In hospitality, every booking counts. Protecting reservations is one of the simplest ways to improve revenue without increasing marketing spend or operational costs. “SMS confirmations and reminders are easy to implement, integrate seamlessly with booking systems, and provide a reliable way to communicate with guests. For hotels, restaurants and tour operators alike, it’s a small message that can make a significant difference – ensuring bookings turn into arrivals, and reservations turn into revenue,” Simpson concludes.



