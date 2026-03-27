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Hout Bay helicopter incident under SANParks, not DFFE, says department
The helicopter incident involving Kishugu Aviation took place earlier this week, prompting an emergency medical response and the activation of Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR). The pilot was reported to be safe.
In a statement, the department explained that it holds a five-year agreement with the Kishugu Joint Venture — of which Kishugu Aviation forms part — to implement its Working on Fire Programme.
The programme provides critical aerial support for firefighting operations on DFFE-managed land and, when necessary, assists in responding to community fire incidents.
However, the department emphasised that the incident, which occurred on 25 March 2026, falls outside the scope of this agreement.
“The department confirms that, at the time of the incident, the helicopter was deployed under a separate contractual arrangement and was not undertaking work on behalf of DFFE. The aircraft was operating under a contract with South African National Parks (SANParks).”
The department has sent well wishes to the pilot and a speedy recovery, and has commended all firefighting and emergency personnel involved in wildfire suppression efforts.
“The relevant aviation and law enforcement authorities are expected to investigate the incident.
"DFFE further notes that, according to the service provider’s initial account, the pilot exited the aircraft unaided, made his way to safety, and was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.”
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za