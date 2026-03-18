Bulksms achieves top-tier Comreg Ireland Conformity Index rating

BulkSMS, part of the Celerity Group, has achieved a ComReg Ireland Conformity Index score of 4 out of 4, confirming full compliance with all four assessed requirements under the regulator’s SMS Sender ID framework. Based on assessments conducted in December 2025, BulkSMS was also placed in the 71st percentile of assessed Sender ID entities.

The milestone is a significant endorsement of BulkSMS’s compliance maturity in relation to A2P SMS delivered to mobile users in Ireland, where ComReg’s Sender ID Registry is designed to protect consumers, brands and service providers by helping identify and prevent spoofed or fraudulent SMS traffic.

ComReg states that all SMS Sender IDs for A2P text messages to mobile users in Ireland must be registered and defines a registered Sender ID as one approved for use in mobile-terminated SMS.

Richard Simpson, Managing Director of the Celerity Group, said the rating is an important validation of the group’s commitment to trusted, compliant business messaging.

“Achieving a full conformity score from ComReg Ireland is an important milestone for BulkSMS and the wider Celerity Group. It confirms that BulkSMS is meeting the regulatory requirements associated with branded A2P SMS traffic destined for Irish mobile users - a market where sender authentication, message integrity and compliance are increasingly important.

“For our clients communicating with customers in Ireland, this provides valuable reassurance that they are working with a messaging partner that takes regulatory alignment seriously and is committed to protecting the integrity of their brand communications. The achievement is especially relevant in the Irish market, where ComReg introduced the Sender ID Registry to help mobile service providers distinguish legitimate branded SMS from fraudulent traffic,” says Simpson.

ComReg has said that unregistered Sender IDs have been modified to “Likely Scam” since July 2025 to inform and protect consumers from potential scams, underscoring the commercial importance of compliance for businesses sending SMS into Ireland.

Simpson said that the achievement of the full conformity score from ComReg Ireland by BulkSMS carries broader significance beyond Ireland.

“While this framework applies specifically to A2P SMS delivered to mobile users in Ireland, it is also a strong indicator of BulkSMS’s wider compliance discipline, operational maturity and commitment to best practice in business messaging. In a market where trust in digital communications is under pressure, those qualities matter to clients everywhere.”

For BulkSMS clients, the rating provides added confidence that their Irish SMS communications are being handled by a provider aligned with regulatory requirements intended to preserve trust in the SMS channel, support sender legitimacy, and reduce the risk of fraud-related disruption.

As part of the Celerity Group, which incorporates both BulkSMS and Kero, the achievement reflects the group’s broader investment in secure, trusted and high-integrity communications solutions for enterprise customers.



