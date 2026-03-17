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    Africa’s first NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU Servers have landed

    For years, African developers, researchers, studios, and AI teams have had no choice but to rent GPU infrastructure from overseas. This meant paying in dollars or euros, contending with high latency, and depending on support teams in entirely different time zones. Worse, their workloads and data sit outside South Africa, creating real data-sovereignty and compliance headaches.
    Issued by HOSTAFRICA
    17 Mar 2026
    17 Mar 2026
    Africa&#x2019;s first NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU Servers have landed

    HostAfrica is changing that with locally hosted NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers, available for the first time in South Africa. The infrastructure delivers sub-5ms latency in the Johannesburg area, 20 ms to Cape Town, predictable performance, and faster response times. And because our servers are hosted in-country, sensitive data stays in South Africa - supporting POPIA-aligned operations and removing the compliance guesswork that comes with offshore infrastructure.

    No more dollar or euro invoices. No more waiting for overseas support. Just fast, local GPU compute built for Africa, by a team that is investing in the local digital economy.

    Built for performance: serious hardware muscle

    Each server is designed around dedicated, professional-grade components, including:

    FeaturesHostAfrica Local GPU Typical Overseas GPU Region
    Hosting locationSouth Africa (local)Europe/US/other regions
    Data residencyData stays in South AfricaData processed/stored outside SA
    CompliancePOPIA-ready options availableCompliance depends on foreign region/provider
    BillingZAR (rands)Often USD/EUR (exchange-rate risk)
    Latency in South AfricaDesigned for <5ms JHB area (network dependent)Higher and more variable
    GPURTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server EditionVaries by provider/tier
    VRAM per GPU96GB VRAMVaries (often lower on entry tiers)
    CPUDual EPYC Turin CPUsVaries by provider/tier
    StorageNVMeVaries (may be network/standard SSD)
    Network uplink1GbE uplinks (Upgradable to 10GbE)Varies by region/tier
    GPU allocationDedicated GPU usage (isolated resources)Often shared/contended tiers
    Support24/7 local supportRemote support queues/call centers

    Simple, local GPU pricing - Built for African teams

    GPU compute should not cost you a premium, just because you're in Africa. Our NVIDIA RTX PRO GPUs are priced in rands, billed locally, and backed by South African support, so you get enterprise-grade performance without the overhead of offshore infrastructure. Whether you're training models, rendering at scale, or running real-time inference, there's a plan sized for your workload, with low latency, POPIA-ready compliance, and no currency risk built in.

    Not all GPU servers are built the same. Every NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU server is configured with virtual server RAM, while GPU and CPU resources are exclusively reserved. You get the full power of the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition, paired with AMD EPYC processors, DDR5 memory, and NVMe storage, in a setup designed to handle demanding workloads without compromise. The comparison speaks for itself.

    Pricing table (monthly)

    PlanPrice (excl. VAT)GPUVRAM / MIGvCPURAMNVMe SSDNetworkLocation
    Neural Core 24R 17,500 /moRTX PRO 60001 MIG • 24GB GDDR716 vCPU (AMD EPYC 9455)128GB DDR5500GB1Gbps uplinkJohannesburg
    Neural Core 48R 34,000 /moRTX PRO 60002 MIG • 48GB GDDR732 vCPU (AMD EPYC 9455)256GB DDR51,000GBFully isolated 1Gbps uplinkJohannesburg
    Neural Core 96R 67,000 /moRTX PRO 60004 MIG • 96GB GDDR764 vCPU (AMD EPYC 9455)512GB DDR52,000GBFully isolated 1Gbps uplinkJohannesburg

    Which industries will benefit from dedicated NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers?

    The use cases for NVIDIA RTX PRO GPU servers are diverse and can support any developer or team with demanding performance requirements. The following industries, however, will see the most immediate benefit:

    • AI researchers and data scientists: Fine-tune models like Llama 3 and run advanced experiments without competing for resources in shared cloud environments.
    • Creative studios: Accelerate photorealistic rendering with tools like Octane or Redshift.
    • Enterprise AI teams: Host private LLMs on corporate data locally, keeping sensitive information in-house while still enabling modern AI workflows.

    Why GPUs matter

    GPU servers are chosen because they turn days of compute into hours, and they are known to do so reliably at scale.

    Five common reasons teams choose GPU servers:

      1. Training large AI/ML models dramatically faster than CPU-only environments
      2. Running real-time inference for vision, NLP, and chatbot workloads
      3. Powering HPC simulations (climate, engineering, drug discovery, etc.)
      4. Accelerating analytics and visualization on massive datasets
      5. Delivering pro-grade rendering, animation, and video processing

    With our one-click AI stacks, you don’t need to spend days setting up drivers, runtimes, and frameworks, you can launch quickly and focus on building, training, and creating.

    About HostAfrica

    HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is focused on expanding digital opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa. HostAfrica supports over 100,000 customers with a broad range of hosting services, and continues to grow its presence across the continent with local teams and locally relevant support.

    Contact: moc.acirfatsoh@gnitekram
    Offices: 12 Helena Ave, Helena Heights, Somerset West, Cape Town, 7130

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    Our mission is to help Africans easily get their businesses online by providing world-class hosting services through excellent support, a reliable partnership and cutting-edge technology.
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