It’s a love thing: HostAfrica keeps .co.za domains at R49 for Mzansi entrepreneurs this February

By keeping .co.za domains at just R49 for a limited time, HostAfrica is making it easier for South Africans to secure a professional online identity and take the first step toward building a sustainable digital presence.

Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica, says the company is focused on removing the barriers that keep many African entrepreneurs from getting online:

“We understand that starting a business, or moving an existing one online, can feel expensive and complex for many entrepreneurs. Our goal is to provide African business owners with the tools they need to get online quickly and confidently. In South Africa, it all starts with an affordable .co.za domain, which is why we decided to make it easier and more accessible, so our customers can gain traction faster.”

Why a domain still matters

In an era of social media profiles, marketplace listings, and messaging apps, many entrepreneurs wonder whether they still need their own domain. The answer is a resounding yes. A .co.za domain remains the foundation of a credible, long-term online presence, one that you control, can build on, and aren’t forced to share with third-party platforms and their algorithms.

Owning your own .co.za gives you:

A permanent digital home for your brand , unlike social platforms that change rules, visibility, or even shut down, your domain is yours, it’s the address customers can always find you at



, unlike social platforms that change rules, visibility, or even shut down, your domain is yours, it’s the address customers can always find you at Instant trust and professionalism , a business with a dedicated domain looks more established and reliable than one trading only through profiles and pages



, a business with a dedicated domain looks more established and reliable than one trading only through profiles and pages Flexibility to grow, once you have your domain, you can add a website, online store, landing pages, and more, all on your own terms

By dropping .co.za domains to just R49, HostAfrica is removing one of the biggest early hurdles for South African entrepreneurs, the cost of securing a professional online identity.

Why professional email is the next logical step

Once you own your domain, the next step is to turn it into a working communication channel, starting with professional business email.

HostAfrica helps customers do exactly that with affordable, professional email hosting. Instead of using free, generic addresses, entrepreneurs can set up branded inboxes, like az.oc.niamod-ssenisub-ruoy@ofni, that:

Build trust with customers , branded email addresses look more legitimate and reduce the risk of being dismissed as spam or a scam



, branded email addresses look more legitimate and reduce the risk of being dismissed as spam or a scam Create consistency across channels , using your own domain for both your website and email reinforces your brand every time you send a message



, using your own domain for both your website and email reinforces your brand every time you send a message Support real collaboration from day one, HostAfrica’s email service includes essential productivity tools such as calendars, spreadsheets, presentations, and word processing, so teams can coordinate work, share documents, and stay organised as they grow

The platform is powered by the latest AI technology to simplify day-to-day tasks, configuration and setup. This helps entrepreneurs get their email live quickly leaving them to focus on core business activities.. Combined with South Africa’s cheapest .co.za domain pricing, it means business owners can move from an idea to a professional online presence, domain plus email, in no time

The full toolkit to get your business online

By dropping .co.za domains to just R49, HostAfrica removes the first big barrier to getting online – and then gives entrepreneurs everything they need to turn that domain into a fully fledged digital presence. Once customers secure their dream domain, they can build, launch, and grow a professional online brand with:: Domain registration – – Secure your brand with a .co.za at South Africa’s lowest price.

Professional email – Branded email addresses that build trust and keep communication professional.

AI Website builder – No code tools to get a modern website online in minutes.

Web hosting – Fast, reliable hosting that scales with your business.



From your first idea to a polished online presence, HostAfrica is designed to meet entrepreneurs where they are and help them grow – starting with an affordable .co.za domain and expanding into the full toolkit they need to succeed online.

About HostAfrica

HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to providing digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa’s digital landscape, offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions — including websites, e-commerce, and VPS — to more than 100,000 customers. The company’s expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to a robust presence across the continent.

HostAfrica’s commitment to excellence is reflected in:

Serving over 100,000 African customers.



Maintaining 99.9% service reliability.



Achieving industry-leading customer satisfaction (4.9/5) on reputable review platforms such as HelloPeter and Trustpilot.



Building local teams in every market for culturally relevant, responsive support.

