One-click Linux VPS templates launch in Africa

For many developers, the most frustrating part of deploying a website, app, or service isn’t the build — it’s everything you have to do before you can start.

Provision the VPS, install packages, configure services, lock down security, confirm versions, chase the one dependency that refuses to cooperate, and then document it all so the next environment doesn’t drift. It’s repetitive, it’s error-prone, and it eats time you’d rather spend shipping. The good news: you can now launch a reliable VPS baseline in minutes, with a ready-to-use Linux stack from day one.

Luckily, there’s now a faster way to launch a reliable VPS starting point.

Why VPS templates are the better way to launch

HostAfrica is introducing VPS templates to cut down on setup time and reduce the small mistakes that can creep in when you’re repeating manual installs and configuration under pressure. Instead of rebuilding the same stack from scratch, you launch a pre-built template and start from a known-good baseline.

Linux VPS templates give you a ready starting point, with the core stack already installed and configured, so you can get to a working environment faster and keep deployments more consistent.

To make the difference clearer, we’ve created a simple table comparing a traditional VPS setup to HostAfrica’s 1 click templates.

Task Traditional VPS setup HostAfrica 1 click templates Faster environment provisioning Hours of repeat setup work Minutes to a running stack Less configuration overhead Manual installs and dependency handling Pre-installed and pre-configured Fewer inconsistencies between servers Drift happens easily Standardised baseline each time Reduced “it works on one box” issues Debugging setup differences is common Consistent builds reduce surprises More time for delivery and reliability work Time spent bootstrapping Time spent shipping and monitoring

Whether you’re deploying websites, automation tools, containerised apps, VPN infrastructure, monitoring, or education platforms, templates let teams move faster with fewer repetitive steps.

The applications you can launch instantly

We’ve handpicked a suite of templates to cover the most popular and practical use cases:

Openclaw - OpenClaw is “the AI that actually does things” — inbox cleanups, calendar updates, sending messages and emails — all from WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Discord (and more). Host it on a HostAfrica VPS to keep it online 24/7 with dedicated resources and full control.

n8n – Automate repetitive tasks and connect your favourite apps without writing a single line of code. Perfect for businesses and teams that want to streamline workflows and save valuable time.

WordPress – Launch a professional blog, business site, or online store in minutes. Ideal for entrepreneurs, content creators, and small businesses who want a flexible, customisable online presence.

Docker – Deploy and manage modern applications inside lightweight containers. Designed for developers and DevOps teams who need scalable, consistent environments without the initial setup overhead.

WireGuard – Protect your online activity with a fast, secure VPN. A must have for privacy conscious users, remote workers, and IT professionals who value speed and security.

Supabase – Build powerful, scalable apps with this open source alternative to Firebase. Perfect for startups and developers who want instant APIs, authentication, and database hosting without vendor lock in.

Moodle – Create engaging online learning platforms for schools, universities, or training programs. Tailored for educators, trainers, and institutions looking to deliver flexible e-learning experiences.

Zabbix – Monitor servers, networks, and applications with enterprise grade visibility. Essential for system administrators and IT teams who need real-time alerts and analytics to stay ahead of issues.

A faster way to deploy, Linux VPS templates from an African-based provider

Choosing an African-based supplier like Hostfrica makes practical sense for companies based here. You get support in your time zone, which means faster escalation when help is needed. You also benefit from local-currency billing, so you’re not exposed to a fluctuating dollar or euro when planning infrastructure spend.

Hostfrica already supports 100,000+ customers across Africa, and these VPS templates are built to help teams launch faster with a reliable starting point.

One click, a faster starting point

With HostAfrica’s Linux VPS templates, you don’t just save time, you reduce repetitive setup and get to a consistent baseline faster.

Every launch becomes a shortcut to execution, giving you more room to focus on building, scaling, and operating reliably, instead of rebuilding the same environment from scratch.

Whether it’s a website, an automation stack, a container platform, a secure VPN, a monitoring system, or an online classroom, HostAfrica puts a proven starting point in your hands instantly, backed by local support and built to global standards.

About HostAfrica

HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to providing digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa’s digital landscape, offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions — including websites, e-commerce, and VPS — to more than 100,000 customers. The company’s expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to a robust presence across the continent.

HostAfrica’s commitment to excellence is reflected in:

Serving over 100,000 African customers.



Maintaining 99.9% service reliability.



Achieving industry-leading customer satisfaction (4.9/5) on reputable review platforms such as HelloPeter and Trustpilot.



Building local teams in every market for culturally relevant, responsive support.

Contact: moc.acirfatsoh@gnitekram

Offices: 12 Helena Ave, Helena Heights, Somerset West, Cape Town, 7130



