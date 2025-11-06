Founders, your first pitch starts with professional email

Meet HMailPlus by HostAfrica – the simple, affordable way to look professional from day one.

Before anyone meets you, they meet your domain. If your email is a free account, you’re borrowing someone else’s brand. With HMailPlus by HostAfrica, your name and your business show up first. It’s affordable, incredibly easy to set up, and puts you on the front foot before the first handshake.

Built for founders, not just IT professionals

HMailPlus by HostAfrica goes beyond the basics with business-grade tools that are easy to understand and even easier to use:

AI-optimised email: Instant summaries of long messages so you get the gist fast and reply with confidence.

Essential email security: Advanced spam and threat protection that blocks junk before your inbox.

Intuitive calendar: Schedule meetings and manage bookings without wrestling with settings.

Best of all, you don’t need a technical background, or a big budget, to look professional online. HMailPlus was built to give African founders secure, reliable, and professional email hosting without the complexity or the cost.

Why professional email matters (especially when you’re new)

Credibility and trust: A branded address (your name @ yourbusiness.co.za) signals stability and seriousness. It’s simply more trustworthy than a generic Gmail or Yahoo address.

Brand recognition: Every email becomes a micro-billboard for your brand. Free email promotes someone else's name – not yours.

Security and reliability: Business-grade hosting brings anti-spam filters, virus protection, backups, and secure servers designed for work.

Business-grade hosting brings anti-spam filters, virus protection, backups, and secure servers designed for work. Scalability: Start solo and grow as you hire. Add addresses like sales@, support@, or accounts@ in minutes – no provider switch required.

Starting at just R36 per month, HMailPlus Core is secure, intelligent, and effortless to use. Learn more: HostAfrica.co.za/email-hosting/.

Go beyond email with HMailPlus Workspace

When your workflow expands, HMailPlus Workspace adds simple collaboration tools so your small team can work smarter together:

Spreadsheets: Create, edit, and collaborate in real time.

Task management: Assign, track, and hit deadlines with reminders.

Assign, track, and hit deadlines with reminders. Presentations: Design and share slide decks with full editing tools.

Starting at just R54 per month, HMailPlus Workspace adds collaboration tools to your arsenal, ideal for early teams that need focus, not fuss. Learn more: HostAfrica.co.za/email-hosting/.

Why first-time founders choose HMailPlus by HostAfrica

Locally supported with quick, human help when you need it.



Affordable monthly pricing – less than a daily coffee.



Secure storage and backups to protect your conversations and files.



Grows with you – add team accounts any time.



Seamless setup across mobile and desktop with clear, step-by-step guidance.



Backed by HostAfrica, a trusted brand in hosting

Whether you’re a freelancer, a solo founder, or building your first small team, HMailPlus by HostAfrica gives you the credibility of a professional email address – without enterprise-level costs or complexity.

Get started in three clear steps

Choose your plan on the HostAfrica HMailPlus product page.

Register a domain name e.g. (your-business.co.za).

Create your branded email, e.g. (your name @ your-business .co.za). You’ll be ready to email customers from a professional, trustworthy address in minutes.



Common founder questions

Do I need technical skills? No. HMailPlus uses plain-English setup steps, and support is on hand if you get stuck.

Can I keep my current Gmail for personal use? Yes – use HMailPlus for your business and keep personal separate. Better yet, migrate your Gmail to HMailPlus quickly and easily with the simple migration tool.

What if I grow? Add mailboxes and shared addresses (like hello@) anytime.

Will my emails be safer than free services? HMailPlus by HostAfrica includes business-grade spam filtering, threat protection, and backups.

About HostAfrica

HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to providing digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa's digital landscape, offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions including websites, e-commerce, and VPS services to more than 100,000 customers. The company's expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to establishing a robust presence across the continent.

HostAfrica’s commitment to excellence is reflected in:

Serving over 100,000 African customers.



Maintaining 99.9% service reliability.



Achieving industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings (4.9/5) ratings (4.9/5) on reputable review platforms such as HelloPeter and Trustpilot



Building local teams in every market to ensure culturally relevant, responsive support.

For more information, visit www.HostAfrica.com.



