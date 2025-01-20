Josh Line appointed as CMO of Yahoo

Yahoo has announced the appointment of Josh Line as chief marketing officer (CMO) to lead the company's global marketing strategies, brand positioning, user acquisition, and customer engagement initiatives.

Josh Line has been appointed as the CMO for Yahoo.

He will report directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

A seasoned chief marketer, Line was most recently Paramount Global’s chief brand officer, where he led enterprise-wide marketing efforts and played a key role in the launch of Paramount+ and the growth of the direct-to-consumer streaming business. He steered the company’s marketing transformation, building a multiplatform marketing capability across brands like CBS, MTV, Paramount Pictures, and Pluto TV. Line chaired the company’s marketing council, led the establishment of marketing centers of excellence in media, production operations, marketing technology and social strategy, and spearheaded the company’s rebrand from ViacomCBS to Paramount Global.

"With a strong track record of scaling both emerging and iconic brands, combined with his ability to build and lead high-performance teams, Josh is the ideal leader to propel the Yahoo brand forward during this critical moment in our journey,” said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo. “I am excited to welcome Josh to Yahoo, where his expertise in driving brand strategy and fostering collaboration across every facet of marketing leadership will be crucial.”

“At 30 years young, Yahoo is one of the internet’s most storied brands, and its mission to be a trusted guide through the digital wilderness is as relevant as ever,” said Line. “I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to reignite love and cultural impact for this iconic brand and drive growth for its portfolio of leading products. I’m thrilled to join Jim and the team to help build the future of Yahoo.”

Before serving as Paramount’s chief brand officer, Line led marketing, creative and digital studios at Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land. His commitment to creative excellence and customer-centric innovation was cultivated at award-winning agencies Scratch, Droga5, and Anomaly, leading engagements with GM, BMW, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Disney, and more.