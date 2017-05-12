HostAfrica completes acquisition of GO54, becoming Nigeria’s leading hosting provider

HostAfrica, a leading web-hosting company in Africa, is excited to announce the successful completion of the acquisition of GO54 (formerly known as WhoGoHost). GO54 is one of Nigeria's most prominent web hosting companies with a domain market share of over 20%. This marks a significant milestone in HostAfrica’s strategic expansion across the continent. It solidifies its commitment to empowering African businesses through cutting-edge technology.

Expanding HostAfrica’s Nigerian presence

HostAfrica entered the Nigerian market in 2021 under the brand DomainKing.ng. It introduced innovative hosting solutions designed for Nigerian businesses. The acquisition of GO54 which manages over 100,000 domains strengthens HostAfrica’s position as a market leader in Nigeria's tech sector.

Enhanced services for GO54 customers

GO54’s local expertise and infrastructure will integrate into HostAfrica’s broader network. Customers can expect improved technology and better support. The acquisition ensures a smooth transition, offering GO54 clients advanced hosting services, scalable solutions, and more responsive assistance.

“We are thrilled to welcome GO54 to the HostAfrica family officially,” said Michael Osterloh, CEO of HostAfrica. “This partnership has been carefully planned with the GO54 team. We are eager to work together to elevate the hosting experience for customers in Nigeria and beyond.”

Building a new African hosting powerhouse

The acquisition aligns with HostAfrica’s vision to create a dominant hosting platform in Africa. Combining GO54’s established presence in Nigeria with HostAfrica’s innovative services ensures the delivery of robust and reliable solutions to businesses of all sizes. It makes HostAfrica the leading Domain provider in Nigeria.

A transparent and collaborative transition

The acquisition has been finalised in January 2025. This follows the completion of regulatory approvals and due diligence. Both companies are committed to a transparent integration process. This will ensure uninterrupted service and continued growth for the customers’ benefit.

For more information about HostAfrica’s services and its growing impact in Nigeria, visit HostAfrica.

About HostAfrica

HostAfrica, founded in 2016 by Michael Osterloh and two experienced hosting entrepreneurs from Europe, is dedicated to provide digital opportunities for entrepreneurs across Africa. Since its inception, HostAfrica has rapidly emerged as a key player in Africa's digital landscape offering a comprehensive range of hosting solutions including websites, e-commerce, and VPS services to more than 70,000 customers. The company's expansion into Nigeria in 2021 and Kenya in 2022 underscores its commitment to establishing a robust presence across the continent.

Renowned for exceptional customer support, HostAfrica has earned a stellar 4.9 out of 5 rating on the reputable review platform HelloPeter. This commitment to high-quality support is crucial for customers new to the online business world. HostAfrica sets itself apart with personalised assistance and industry-leading response times, ensuring that all clients, regardless of their experience level, receive the support they need to succeed in their digital ventures.



