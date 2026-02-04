South Africa
XLink delivers 100% proven network uptime for the 12 months of 2025, redefining enterprise connectivity

XLink has set the benchmark for enterprise-grade connectivity in South Africa, announcing a full 12 months of proven uninterrupted network uptime throughout 2025. This milestone achievement underscores XLink’s position as a trusted FinTelco partner to the country’s most economically critical industries, driven by ultra-low latency and purpose-built capacity, ensuring real-time transaction performance at scale, where downtime is unacceptable and performance is non-negotiable.
Issued by XLink
4 Feb 2026
4 Feb 2026
XLink delivers 100% proven network uptime for the 12 months of 2025, redefining enterprise connectivity

Built on a foundation of triple-resilient, PCI-compliant, always-on infrastructure, XLink’s Network-as-a-Service capability delivers enterprise networks that are designed to perform under the most demanding mission-critical conditions. The result: 100% proven uptime over an entire year, reinforcing XLink’s promise of resilience, security, and operational certainty in an increasingly digital economy.

Backed by more than two decades of proven excellence as a subsidiary of one of Africa’s leading telecommunications groups, XLink brings deep Telco pedigree together with Fintech-grade precision. This is reinforced by a best-in-class, triple-resilient network architecture, deliberately engineered for resilience, performance, and scale, ensuring uninterrupted service even under peak demand and failure scenarios.

Today, the company designs, implements, and supports bespoke network and security solutions for tier-one organisations including banks, corporates, retailers, and SMEs, delivering resilience, compliance, and scalability in every engagement. These same enterprise-grade capabilities are already enabling XLink to support Industry 4.0 environments such as smart factories, logistics, healthcare, and other data-intensive digital industries, where secure connectivity, real-time processing, and assured capacity are mission-critical.

At the core of XLink’s network offering is active redundancy across every layer, supported by proactive, real-time monitoring and continuous optimisation. This ensures customers remain connected, compliant, and operationally resilient as complexity and regulatory demands increase.

XLink’s Network-as-a-Service capability is available across all market segments, with each solution purpose-built to meet specific operational, compliance, and scale requirements, without compromising the resilience and security of its core infrastructure.

Complementing its network services, XLink delivers end-to-end security across the entire IT estate - from secured and monitored networks to resilient systems, protected devices, and compliant internal and external environments. Ongoing support for PCI DSS and ISO standards ensures customers remain secure, resilient, and audit-ready.

XLink does not simply advise on connectivity and security; it designs, deploys, and manages the infrastructure organisations rely on to operate, transact, and grow. In a market where resilience, security, and uptime define business success, XLink delivers proof, not promises.

XLink
XLink is a purpose-driven leader in technology, with expertise in connectivity and payment solutions across Africa. Committed to advancing financial inclusion, XLink is driving the evolution of Africa's digital payment landscape.
