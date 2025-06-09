XLink crowned Technology Company of the Year at the Africa Tech Week Awards 2025

XLink, South Africa’s powerhouse Fintelco company, has been named Technology Company of the Year at the prestigious Africa Tech Week Awards 2025, held at the Century City Conference Centre on Tuesday, 3 June.

This standout achievement recognises XLink’s relentless pursuit of reimagining the future, pushing boundaries, delivering impact and creating shared value in Africa’s digital economy. Chosen from hundreds of entries across the continent and a fiercely competitive pool of finalists, XLink stood out as the company making the most transformative and impactful strides in technology.

“This award is not just a win for XLink, it’s a win for every African financial institution, telco, fintech and retailer we empower daily,” said Dr Thanusha Govender, CEO of XLink. “We’re incredibly proud to be recognised as a force for good in Africa’s tech landscape.”

XLink continues to drive innovation in their two business lines – Connected Technology and Payment Technology, by building distinctive product combinations to design customisable ETE solutions suited to bespoke client needs. In addition, XLink offers flexible pricing models, a high touch service and agile and accelerated delivery platforms, making the company an avant garde and niche player in the market.

“Africa’s growth depends on access. Access to financial tools, access to networks, access to opportunity. At XLink, we don’t just connect businesses, we unlock futures,” added Dr Govender.

As a certified PASA system operator and PCI DSS-compliant provider, XLink continues to set the benchmark for reliability, resilience and service excellence in Africa’s evolving fintech and connectivity space.



