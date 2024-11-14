Winners announced at Africa Tech Week 2025

On the evening of 3 June 2025 we celebrated excellence in tech at the 7th annual Africa Tech Week Awards 2025.

The Awards were opened with a Keynote Address delivered by Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, who reminded us of the importance of celebrating achievements, especially when it comes to people and businesses advancing technology in South Africa and the wider continent.

Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

The black-tie event took place on the first evening of the 2-day Sentech Africa Tech Week conference hosted by comedian Alan Committie, where guests were treated to dinner and a show. We congratulate the finalists and winners in the organisational and individual categories:

Organisational Awards:

AFRICA TECH: START–UP AWARD Sponsored by Sentech

Winner: LEMI App

Batanidza Technologies



Float Technologies



ROCVEST Systems



Harvest Animation



Cyber Crucible, Inc.



PickMe Africa



Empire Partner Foundation NPC



Philanthrosoft

AFRICA TECH: FINTECH AWARD

Winner: Wonga Online

Paymenow



Irvine Partners on behalf of Future Forex

AFRICA TECH: TECH IMPACT AWARD Sponsored by City of Cape Town

Winner: Old Mutual

Etapath



Right ePharmacy (Pty) LTD



Takenote IT



ICT Works



AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals



Pula Management



Agile Bridge (Pty) Ltd

AFRICA TECH: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARD

Winner: Etapath

The Clicks Group



Netstar



MAST SERVICES (PTY) LTD



Androit Technologies



SprintHive

AFRICA TECH: PUBLIC SECTOR DIGITAL INNOVATOR AWARD

Winner: MMT Inland (Mint Group)

SANRAL



Right ePharmacy (Pty) LTD



Androit Technologies



HLT Advisors (Pty) Ltd T/A Africa International Advisors

AFRICA TECH: TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: XLink

MMT Inland (Mint Group)



Etapath



PaySolutions



LexisNexis



Nutun Management Services



Agile Bridge (Pty) Ltd

AFRICA TECH: SECURITY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY AWARD

Winner: PaySolutions

Takenote IT

AFRICA TECH: EDTECH AWARD

Winner: WeThinkCode_

Old Mutual



University of Johannesburg



Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria



Omnia Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

AFRICA TECH: AI INNOVATION AWARD Sponsored by iME

Winner: LexisNexis

Swordfish Software (Pty) Ltd



SprintHive



Aerobotics

AFRICA TECH: HEALTHTECH AWARD

Winner: AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

The Clicks Group

Individual Awards:

AFRICA TECH: WOMEN IN TECH AWARD

Winner: Xoliswa Kakana - ICT Works

Mamela Luthuli - Takenote IT



Dr. Thanusha Govender - XLink



Rita Sibanda - Pula Management



Busisiwe Mbatha - e4



Farzana Ally - Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria

AFRICA TECH: LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Trishen Moodley - MAST SERVICES (PTY) LTD

Heinrich Cornelissen - PaySolutions



Michael Lazarus - Wonga Online



Ronny Mabokela - University of Johannesburg



Hans Zachar - Nutun Management Services

AFRICA TECH: TECH FOUNDER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Winner: Oscar Molaba - Batanidza Technologies

Dr. Raphael Kamanga - Harvest Animation



Dennis Underwood - Cyber Crucible, Inc.



Adriaan Jacobus Johannes Retief - PickMe Africa



Lerato Bodibe - ROCVEST



Sohail Dhoda - Philanthrosoft

For more information on the Africa Tech Week please email az.oc.keewhcetacirfa@gnitekram. To enter the 2026 awards please contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq.

