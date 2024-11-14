Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Winners announced at Africa Tech Week 2025

    On the evening of 3 June 2025 we celebrated excellence in tech at the 7th annual Africa Tech Week Awards 2025.
    6 Jun 2025
    Winners announced at Africa Tech Week 2025

    The Awards were opened with a Keynote Address delivered by Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, who reminded us of the importance of celebrating achievements, especially when it comes to people and businesses advancing technology in South Africa and the wider continent.

    Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies
    Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies

    The black-tie event took place on the first evening of the 2-day Sentech Africa Tech Week conference hosted by comedian Alan Committie, where guests were treated to dinner and a show. We congratulate the finalists and winners in the organisational and individual categories:

    Organisational Awards:

    AFRICA TECH: START–UP AWARD Sponsored by Sentech

    Winner: LEMI App

    • Batanidza Technologies
    • Float Technologies
    • ROCVEST Systems
    • Harvest Animation
    • Cyber Crucible, Inc.
    • PickMe Africa
    • Empire Partner Foundation NPC
    • Philanthrosoft

    AFRICA TECH: FINTECH AWARD

    Winner: Wonga Online

    • Paymenow
    • Irvine Partners on behalf of Future Forex

    AFRICA TECH: TECH IMPACT AWARD Sponsored by City of Cape Town

    Winner: Old Mutual

    • Etapath
    • Right ePharmacy (Pty) LTD
    • Takenote IT
    • ICT Works
    • AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals
    • Pula Management
    • Agile Bridge (Pty) Ltd

    AFRICA TECH: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AWARD

    Winner: Etapath

    • The Clicks Group
    • Netstar
    • MAST SERVICES (PTY) LTD
    • Androit Technologies
    • SprintHive

    AFRICA TECH: PUBLIC SECTOR DIGITAL INNOVATOR AWARD

    Winner: MMT Inland (Mint Group)

    • SANRAL
    • Right ePharmacy (Pty) LTD
    • Androit Technologies
    • HLT Advisors (Pty) Ltd T/A Africa International Advisors

    AFRICA TECH: TECHNOLOGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: XLink

    • MMT Inland (Mint Group)
    • Etapath
    • PaySolutions
    • LexisNexis
    • Nutun Management Services
    • Agile Bridge (Pty) Ltd

    AFRICA TECH: SECURITY TECHNOLOGY COMPANY AWARD

    Winner: PaySolutions

    • Takenote IT

    AFRICA TECH: EDTECH AWARD

    Winner: WeThinkCode_

    • Old Mutual
    • University of Johannesburg
    • Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria
    • Omnia Technology Solutions (Pty) Ltd

    AFRICA TECH: AI INNOVATION AWARD Sponsored by iME

    Winner: LexisNexis

    • Swordfish Software (Pty) Ltd
    • SprintHive
    • Aerobotics

    AFRICA TECH: HEALTHTECH AWARD

    Winner: AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals

    • The Clicks Group

    Individual Awards:

    AFRICA TECH: WOMEN IN TECH AWARD

    Winner: Xoliswa Kakana - ICT Works

    • Mamela Luthuli - Takenote IT
    • Dr. Thanusha Govender - XLink
    • Rita Sibanda - Pula Management
    • Busisiwe Mbatha - e4
    • Farzana Ally - Gordon Institute of Business Science, University of Pretoria

    AFRICA TECH: LEADER OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Trishen Moodley - MAST SERVICES (PTY) LTD

    • Heinrich Cornelissen - PaySolutions
    • Michael Lazarus - Wonga Online
    • Ronny Mabokela - University of Johannesburg
    • Hans Zachar - Nutun Management Services

    AFRICA TECH: TECH FOUNDER OF THE YEAR AWARD

    Winner: Oscar Molaba - Batanidza Technologies

    • Dr. Raphael Kamanga - Harvest Animation
    • Dennis Underwood - Cyber Crucible, Inc.
    • Adriaan Jacobus Johannes Retief - PickMe Africa
    • Lerato Bodibe - ROCVEST
    • Sohail Dhoda - Philanthrosoft

    For more information on the Africa Tech Week please email az.oc.keewhcetacirfa@gnitekram. To enter the 2026 awards please contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq.

    Visit our LinkedIn page for more on Africa Tech Week and to congratulate our winners.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
