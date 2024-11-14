Top stories
#Cannes2025: The Glass Lion for Change shortlist revealed
Danette Breitenbach 1 day
South African creativity and judging Cannes 2025
Pete Case, Ogilvy South Africa 1 day
The Awards were opened with a Keynote Address delivered by Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, who reminded us of the importance of celebrating achievements, especially when it comes to people and businesses advancing technology in South Africa and the wider continent.
The black-tie event took place on the first evening of the 2-day Sentech Africa Tech Week conference hosted by comedian Alan Committie, where guests were treated to dinner and a show. We congratulate the finalists and winners in the organisational and individual categories:
Individual Awards:
For more information on the Africa Tech Week please email az.oc.keewhcetacirfa@gnitekram. To enter the 2026 awards please contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuj.atinrauq.
Visit our LinkedIn page for more on Africa Tech Week and to congratulate our winners.
