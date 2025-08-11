XLink launches NovaX

In today’s always-on digital economy, even a moment of downtime can cripple small businesses - resulting in lost revenue, broken trust, and operational delays. SMEs are under increasing pressure to function in real time - whether it’s processing payments, running cloud-based applications, or simply staying connected to customers.

Uninterrupted, high-performance connectivity is no longer optional; it’s the foundation of business survival. Yet many SMEs still struggle to access enterprise-grade connectivity, often hindered by complex telco contracts, long lead times, and inadequate support.

Introducing NovaX – XLink’s next-generation connectivity solution designed specifically to power SME resilience, agility, and scale. Developed by XLink, a trusted FinTelco powering South Africa’s largest payment networks, NovaX eliminates traditional SME connectivity barriers and delivers what matters most: resilience, simplicity, and speed.

NovaX is a plug-and-play, dual-network solution that connects SMEs instantly; no complex installations, no waiting weeks. Built on the strength of South Africa’s top mobile networks, Vodacom and MTN, NovaX provides dual-SIM resilience, pre-configured customer premise equipment (CPE), and a single SLA managed directly by XLink, ensuring a seamless, always-on experience.

“SMEs deserve enterprise-grade connectivity without enterprise-level complexity,” says XLink’s chief information officer, Yakoob Ahmed. “NovaX was built to eliminate the pain points we see daily - unreliable connectivity, lengthy provisioning, and fragmented support. This is about empowering SMEs with the same uptime and service quality trusted by banks.”

What sets NovaX apart?

Always-on connectivity: Built-in dual-path resilience using Active/Active or Active/Passive SIM failover ensures uptime even during network disruptions.



Provisioning in under 24 hours: Go live in a single business day.



Single point of accountability: One vendor, one SLA with XLink.



Zero hassle setup: Preconfigured plug-and-play devices. No technician required.

Backed by XLink’s national infrastructure: Same trusted backbone that connects all of South Africa’s major banks.

Why it matters

SMEs lose up to 20% of daily revenue due to connectivity issues, according to recent research. As operations digitise, from mobile POS to live customer service, NovaX is not just a connectivity solution; it’s an enabler of growth, continuity, and competitive edge.

“NovaX is redefining what SMEs can expect from their connectivity provider,” Ahmed adds. “It’s about being future-ready from day one.”

About XLink

XLink is a purpose-driven leader in technology, with over two decades of expertise in connectivity and payment solutions across Africa. Committed to advancing digital and financial inclusion, XLink is trusted by many of South Africa’s largest enterprises, including the major banks, as well as telecommunications, retail, and fintech players, driving the evolution of Africa's digital and payments landscape.



