Women in tech and payments: Why supporting the ecosystem matters

Despite important progress in diversity, the payments industry continues to face a persistent gender gap. These statistics are not abstract, they directly affect how talent is developed, how innovation is nurtured and how the payments ecosystem evolves. Addressing this gap is both a moral responsibility and a strategic imperative.

Across tech and payments, women continue to navigate systemic barriers that limit their career growth and representation. Gender bias and stereotypes often discourage girls from pursuing STEM and payments-related careers from an early stage, while the lack of visible role models perpetuates the leadership gap and makes it harder for women to envision themselves in senior positions.

Underrepresentation in leadership remains a challenge, with decision-making in many organisations still dominated by men. At the same time, the demanding nature of the industry can strain work-life balance, disproportionately affecting women who often carry additional caregiving responsibilities. Many also face mentorship gaps, leaving them without the guidance and sponsorship needed to advance their careers, while skills mismatches arise in a field like payments that requires highly specialised expertise. On top of this, competition from larger global firms often drains the female talent pipeline, making it even more difficult for smaller organisations to attract and retain women in key roles.

These challenges are not unique to XLink, but they do shape the way we design our initiatives to empower women internally and beyond.

At XLink, we see these challenges as opportunities to reshape the industry, and our initiatives are designed to directly address these barriers. Through early STEM advocacy, including partnerships with organisations like GirlHype, we inspire and equip young girls with essential digital skills. We spotlight female leaders by showcasing their journeys and achievements through panels, summits, and leadership programmes, while also creating targeted development pathways that prepare women for specialised roles in payments. To support work-life integration, we offer flexible schedules, remote work options, and supportive leave policies that enable women to balance professional and personal growth. In addition, we are building structured mentorship programmes that connect women with senior leaders who can provide guidance and sponsorship, and we are committed to upskilling and career growth.

At XLink, we are committed to advancing women’s leadership and career growth through initiatives that create meaningful impact. Women make up a dominant percentage of attendees in our courses on Inspired Leadership and Management Learnership, while our structured mentorship programmes connect women with senior leaders to provide guidance, career navigation, and sponsorship opportunities.

To further support training and advancement, we fund MBA and BCom qualifications and extend bursaries across disciplines, ensuring women can expand their opportunities both within and beyond XLink. Our programmes equip participants with authentic leadership skills, strategies for building political influence, and the ability to lead high-performance teams, reflecting our commitment to building a strong pipeline of female leaders in payments and technology.

These initiatives are not add-ons. They are embedded into XLink’s culture, ensuring that women thrive, lead, and shape the tech and payments ecosystem. Our impact extends beyond our workforce. By supporting GirlHype and other girl-centric educational programmes, XLink contributes to closing gaps in education, digital literacy, and career access for young girls facing socio-economic barriers. This partnership funds school programmes, tutoring, and digital training, giving girls the tools they need to pursue careers in technology and payments. For XLink, this is how we live out our credo: ‘as we grow, we uplift those around us’.

The scarcity of women in tech and payments is not just a diversity issue, it is a growth challenge. At XLink, we are committed to turning this challenge into an opportunity by empowering women within our teams and investing in the ecosystems around us.

Because when women succeed, the entire industry thrives.




