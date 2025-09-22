South Africa
ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

XLinkMoonsportBullion PR & CommunicationSENTECHSaving Grace EducationDomains.co.zaHOSTAFRICAStoneBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Women in tech and payments: Why supporting the ecosystem matters

Despite important progress in diversity, the payments industry continues to face a persistent gender gap. These statistics are not abstract, they directly affect how talent is developed, how innovation is nurtured and how the payments ecosystem evolves. Addressing this gap is both a moral responsibility and a strategic imperative.
By Nina Sternberg, issued by XLink
22 Sep 2025
22 Sep 2025
Women in tech and payments: Why supporting the ecosystem matters

Across tech and payments, women continue to navigate systemic barriers that limit their career growth and representation. Gender bias and stereotypes often discourage girls from pursuing STEM and payments-related careers from an early stage, while the lack of visible role models perpetuates the leadership gap and makes it harder for women to envision themselves in senior positions.

Underrepresentation in leadership remains a challenge, with decision-making in many organisations still dominated by men. At the same time, the demanding nature of the industry can strain work-life balance, disproportionately affecting women who often carry additional caregiving responsibilities. Many also face mentorship gaps, leaving them without the guidance and sponsorship needed to advance their careers, while skills mismatches arise in a field like payments that requires highly specialised expertise. On top of this, competition from larger global firms often drains the female talent pipeline, making it even more difficult for smaller organisations to attract and retain women in key roles.

These challenges are not unique to XLink, but they do shape the way we design our initiatives to empower women internally and beyond.

At XLink, we see these challenges as opportunities to reshape the industry, and our initiatives are designed to directly address these barriers. Through early STEM advocacy, including partnerships with organisations like GirlHype, we inspire and equip young girls with essential digital skills. We spotlight female leaders by showcasing their journeys and achievements through panels, summits, and leadership programmes, while also creating targeted development pathways that prepare women for specialised roles in payments. To support work-life integration, we offer flexible schedules, remote work options, and supportive leave policies that enable women to balance professional and personal growth. In addition, we are building structured mentorship programmes that connect women with senior leaders who can provide guidance and sponsorship, and we are committed to upskilling and career growth.

At XLink, we are committed to advancing women’s leadership and career growth through initiatives that create meaningful impact. Women make up a dominant percentage of attendees in our courses on Inspired Leadership and Management Learnership, while our structured mentorship programmes connect women with senior leaders to provide guidance, career navigation, and sponsorship opportunities.

To further support training and advancement, we fund MBA and BCom qualifications and extend bursaries across disciplines, ensuring women can expand their opportunities both within and beyond XLink. Our programmes equip participants with authentic leadership skills, strategies for building political influence, and the ability to lead high-performance teams, reflecting our commitment to building a strong pipeline of female leaders in payments and technology.

These initiatives are not add-ons. They are embedded into XLink’s culture, ensuring that women thrive, lead, and shape the tech and payments ecosystem. Our impact extends beyond our workforce. By supporting GirlHype and other girl-centric educational programmes, XLink contributes to closing gaps in education, digital literacy, and career access for young girls facing socio-economic barriers. This partnership funds school programmes, tutoring, and digital training, giving girls the tools they need to pursue careers in technology and payments. For XLink, this is how we live out our credo: ‘as we grow, we uplift those around us’.

The scarcity of women in tech and payments is not just a diversity issue, it is a growth challenge. At XLink, we are committed to turning this challenge into an opportunity by empowering women within our teams and investing in the ecosystems around us.

Because when women succeed, the entire industry thrives.

Read more: XLink, female leaders, women in tech, Nina Sternberg
Share this article
NextOptions

About Nina Sternberg

Nina Sternberg is head of HR at XLink.
XLink
XLink is a purpose-driven leader in technology, with expertise in connectivity and payment solutions across Africa. Committed to advancing financial inclusion, XLink is driving the evolution of Africa's digital payment landscape.
TopicsNext
Related
Top stories
Marketing & Media
Expand
Retail
Expand
Finance
Expand
ESG & Sustainability
Expand
ICT
Expand
Education
Expand
Entrepreneurship
Expand

Latest jobs

Tips
IT Support TechnicianGeorgeBadger Holdings28 Aug
More jobs
HR & Management
Expand
Healthcare
Expand
Property
Expand
Construction & Engineering
Expand
Legal
Expand
Agriculture
Expand
Tourism & Travel
Expand
Automotive
Expand
Manufacturing
Expand
Energy & Mining
Expand
Logistics & Transport
Expand
Lifestyle
Expand
Let's do Biz