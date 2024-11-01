South Africa
    Leading with purpose: The women driving transformation at Cox Yeats

    At Cox Yeats, transformation is a living reality, embedded in our leadership, team structure, and approach to shaping the future of legal services in South Africa. This Women’s Month, we celebrate the women of Cox Yeats for their legal expertise, commitment to our values, mentorship of the next generation, and dedication to fostering an inclusive profession.
    Cox Yeats
    8 Aug 2025
    Leading with purpose: The women driving transformation at Cox Yeats

    Women hold 50% of our partnership roles, excelling in diverse areas such as maritime, construction, litigation, compliance, business law, property, and planning. They are decision-makers, relationship-builders, and problem-solvers central to the firm’s operations. Additionally, 57% of our associates and 59% of our candidate attorneys are women. Women also lead key business services functions, including finance, marketing, recruitment, legal support, and office administration.

    This representation enhances the quality of our thinking, broadens perspectives, and aligns with the diversity of the clients and the country we serve.

    The advancement of women at Cox Yeats stems from an intentional culture rooted in merit, integrity, and initiative since our founding in 1964. Our values: integrity, caring, individuality, innovation, adaptability, approachability, and dynamism, guide our service and internal development. Female leaders embody these values daily, whether managing infrastructure disputes, navigating corporate transactions, or mentoring junior attorneys. Many partners began as candidate attorneys at Cox Yeats, and today, they mentor emerging professionals, fostering continuity, excellence, and shared success.

    Cox Yeats is actively reshaping the legal profession’s historical lack of gender parity at senior levels. Our Level 1 B-BBEE Contributor status reflects our commitment to a transformed, inclusive practice, offering clients procurement advantages and alignment with a purpose-driven firm. Female partners lead high-impact matters, from Labour Appeal Court disputes to large-scale construction arbitration and cross-border maritime litigation, while shaping legal frameworks for planning, compliance, and land development. Their work advances industries, strengthens regulatory environments, and empowers businesses.

    Beyond legal expertise, women in key business functions drive the firm’s efficiency, responsiveness, and growth. They ensure alignment with our client service promise and strategic objectives.

    Transformation is an ongoing journey at Cox Yeats. We are committed to building a firm that reflects South Africa’s diversity, creativity, and resilience, creating platforms for women to lead and inspire. To the women of Cox Yeats, thank you for your leadership and excellence. Your contributions shape our firm and its future.

    Learn more about Cox Yeats: www.coxyeats.co.za

    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
