Subrogation in South African law: Quo vadis?

Subrogation is a pivotal concept in South African insurance law, with well-established roots. Its history in our law is founded in English law principles, infused with Roman-Dutch law, in particular the rules of the lex mercatoria. Subrogation is underpinned by sound commercial and legal considerations that should not lightly be interfered with.

Author: Andrew Clark, managing partner at Cox Yeats

Recent developments in our law

Insurers would be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu when learning of the recent judgment of the High Court in the Western Cape Division, Cape Town, in Le Bonheur Wine Estate (Pty) Ltd v Stellenbosch Vineyards (Pty) Ltd. This judgment revisited the issue of subrogation but in a different way than the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, Pietermaritzburg, on appeal in November 2010 in Des O Smith v A K Banjo.

Le Bonheur Wine Estate

The facts in Le Bonheur were that a fire occurred on 23 October 2018 at commercial premises owned by Stellenbosch Vineyards, occupied at the time by Le Bonheur under a warehousing agreement. As a result of the fire, goods belonging to Le Bonheur were lost and damaged.

These goods were covered under a contract of insurance between Le Bonheur and the insurer, Hollard, in terms of which Hollard fully indemnified Le Bonheur for its losses. Upon such indemnification, an agreement of loss was concluded between Le Bonheur and Hollard, and subrogation occurred, including potential causes of action against third parties, such as Stellenbosch Vineyards.

Exercising its rights of subrogation, Hollard duly pursued legal proceedings in the Western Cape High Court against Stellenbosch Vineyards, in the name of Le Bonheur in order to recover these losses. There was nothing unusual in this course of action. On a daily basis in South Africa, insurers pursue recovery actions against third parties in the names of their insureds, and such is a very well-established practice.

The twist in the tale, however, was a change in circumstances leading to an about turn by the insured, Le Bonheur, shortly before the trial. It transpired that post the commencement of the litigation, Le Bonheur and Stellenbosch Vineyards had become wholly owned subsidiaries of Advini South Africa (Pty) Ltd. The practical effect of this was that Le Bonheur and Stellenbosch Vineyards shared common commercial interests and objectives.

The directors of Le Bonheur decided that the litigation between the companies was detrimental to the interests of the group, and they resolved to terminate the action shortly before the trial was to commence.

Thus, the limelight was shone on the principle of subrogation. In its judgment, the Court held as follows on the issues relevant to subrogation:

the fact of an insurer pursuing a claim under subrogated rights is a material fact that ought to be disclosed by the insurer;

there is nothing to preclude an insurer from pursuing its claim under the exercise of subrogated rights through any way permitted by law, other than in the name of its insured;

if the insurer wishes to protect its interests as a litigant with procedural rights, it must formally become a party to the action in its own name;

Le Bonheur acted lawfully by revoking the authority of Hollard’s attorneys to continue to act as agents on behalf of Le Bonheur in the action;

subrogation does not bring about a transfer of substantive or procedural rights from an insured to an insurer, which results in an insurer substituting an insured as a creditor; and

in the present Constitutional era in South Africa, the common law of subrogation had been developed by judicial fiat in Rand Mutual Assurance Co from the law of insurance that existed in pre-Constitutional times. Rand Mutual Assurance Co Ltd To properly understand the legal debate around subrogation, it is necessary to consider the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Rand Mutual Assurance Co Ltd v Road Accident Fund, delivered in 2008. The facts in that case were quite different to Le Bonheur. Rand Mutual Assurance was a mutual association which held a licence to insure employers against their liability to employees in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act 130 of 1993 (COIDA). An employee of the insured employer was injured in a motor vehicle accident which occurred in the course of the employee’s employment with the insured. The accident was caused by the negligence of the driver of the third-party vehicle, which gave rise to a claim against the Road Accident Fund on the part of the employee in respect of his damages. Having paid the injured employee under its policy, Rand Mutual claimed in its own name against the Road

Accident Fund (RAF). They relied upon S36(1)(b) of COIDA, which entitles inter alia: the employer by whom compensation is payable to recover the compensation from a third party liable for the injury. The difficulty faced by Rand Mutual Assurance was that it was not the employer. The employer, being a mining company, did not itself seek to recover from the RAF, and Rand Mutual Assurance did not sue in the name of the insured. In addition, Rand Mutual Assurance did not sue under an agreement of cession. The SCA analysed the history of subrogation in South African law, initially strictly applied in accordance with principles of English Law and then infused with Roman-Dutch Law, forming the substance of our common law. The SCA noted that Roman-Dutch Law recognised that an insurer who indemnified an insured under a contract of insurance was entitled to exercise rights of recourse against third parties in respect of that loss. The SCA referred to three rules of the lex mercatoria, namely:

a third party is not entitled to benefit from the fact that the party who was wronged held insurance at the time of the loss;



an insured is not entitled to be enriched at the expense of the insurer by claiming and receiving both an indemnity from the insurer and damages from the third party; and

