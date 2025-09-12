South Africa
    Court rejects Bester, Magudumana’s bid to block Netflix doccie

    Prison breaker Thabo Bester and his partner, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, have failed in a court attempt to block Netflix from releasing Beauty and the Bester.
    12 Sep 2025
    12 Sep 2025
    Source: YouTube and Netflix.
    Source: YouTube and Netflix.

    Pretoria high court Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Bester and Magudumana’s urgent applications, saying any urgency was self-created since they knew about the documentary’s release from August. Beauty and the Bester premiered on Netflix at 9am Friday.

    The high profile case involving Bester and Magudumana shocked the country in April 2023, when the pair allegedly skipped the country after his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility.

    Judge Potterill struck the urgent applications from the roll and ordered both Mgudumana and Bester to pay Netflix's legal costs.

