Court rejects Bester, Magudumana’s bid to block Netflix doccie

Source: YouTube and Netflix.

Pretoria high court Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Bester and Magudumana’s urgent applications, saying any urgency was self-created since they knew about the documentary’s release from August. Beauty and the Bester premiered on Netflix at 9am Friday.

The high profile case involving Bester and Magudumana shocked the country in April 2023, when the pair allegedly skipped the country after his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility.

Judge Potterill struck the urgent applications from the roll and ordered both Mgudumana and Bester to pay Netflix's legal costs.