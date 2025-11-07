South Africa
Legal Law Practice
    Redefining recovery: Zethu Ntanzi’s strategic voice in business rescue

    When companies enter business rescue, many imagine it as a last gasp before failure. Yet, as recent corporate turnarounds have shown, with the right practitioners at the helm, business rescue can be a powerful tool for recovery and renewal. Among the leaders reshaping this space is Zethu Ntanzi, a senior associate in Cox Yeats’ business rescue, restructuring, insolvency and insurance team.
    By Zethu Ntanzi, issued by Cox Yeats
    7 Nov 2025
    Zethu Ntanzi, senior associate in the business, restructuring, rescue, insolvency and insurance Team at Cox Yeats.
    Originally from Pietermaritzburg, Zethu’s story is one of resilience, vision, and a determination to open doors for others. A young, black woman thriving in a field that has long been male dominated, she represents a new generation of legal minds that are both highly skilled and deeply committed to transformation.

    A calling that grew over time

    Zethu admits she didn’t always know law was her destiny. “It wasn’t one moment that made me decide. Growing up, people would often tell me my personality suited law. Over time, it became something I could see myself building a career in,” she reflects. That gradual discovery has blossomed into nearly a decade of post-admission experience, with Zethu becoming an insolvency practitioner and registered member of the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association (SARIPA).

    Finding her niche in business rescue and insolvency

    Her path into insolvency law began during her articles. “I was fortunate to rotate into the insolvency department in my second year of articles. I found the work both challenging and stimulating, no two matters are ever the same,” she explains. For young law students still finding their direction, Zethu encourages exposure to multiple fields: “You won’t always know your niche immediately. Explore as much as you can, that’s how you find your path.”

    Navigating the tough early years

    Like many in the profession, Zethu faced the rigours of articles. “It doesn’t get easier, but you do get stronger. You learn to navigate difficulties, deal with clients, and grow your resilience,” she says. For her, setting clear goals and surrounding herself with a support network proved crucial.

    The power of mentorship

    Mentorship has also been a cornerstone of Zethu’s career. “I’ve been privileged to work with people who’ve been in this field longer than I’ve been alive. They’ve invested in my growth. Now, I try to do the same with others I work with, guiding them not just on the work, but on navigating the industry and personal growth too.”

    Liquidations and insolvency

    Zethu has a strong foundational knowledge of insolvency and liquidations practice, having entered the field during her period of articles. She has navigated complex restructuring and liquidation proceedings. Her expertise reaches across various business rescue and liquidation proceedings for companies and individuals.

    Business rescue: More than just law

    Zethu emphasises that business rescue requires more than legal knowledge, it calls for strategic thinking and creativity. “A prudent practitioner surrounds themselves with the right team. No one can know every industry, but by drawing on specialists and even company insiders, you can design a plan to turn a business around.” The process, she notes, always begins with rigorous financial and operational assessments: “You need to understand what led to the distress before you can chart a way forward.”

    Breaking barriers for women in law

    As a woman in a specialised field, Zethu acknowledges the challenges. Early in her career, she recalls being mistaken for a junior while leading a meeting. “You learn to navigate those moments. Thankfully, the industry is evolving, more women are stepping into these roles, and at Cox Yeats, our partnership is over 50% female, leading on matters that are industry-transforming.”

    Balancing career and family

    For young women worried about balancing career and family, Zethu is candid but encouraging: “Yes, you can have it all. It requires prioritising and sometimes making sacrifices, but with clear boundaries and focus, it’s possible to thrive both at home and in the workplace.”

    Words of inspiration

    Her advice to aspiring lawyers and young professionals is simple but powerful: “Have goals. Don’t just go with the flow, only dead fish do that. Work hard for your dreams, give yourself grace, and never give up.”

    Through her journey, Zethu Ntanzi not only empowers clients in crisis to take charge of their future, she inspires a generation of young South Africans to see beyond barriers and pursue their own path with courage.

    About Zethu Ntanzi

    Zethu Ntanzi is a Senior Associate in the Business, Restructuring, Rescue, Insolvency and Insurance Team at Cox Yeats in Johannesburg. She has close to 10 years of post-admission experience with a focus on Business Rescue, Restructuring and Insolvency. Zethu is an insolvency practitioner and registered member of the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association (SARIPA). She holds an LLB from the University of the Witwatersrand and has vast knowledge on the business rescue process and holds a certificate from the University of Johannesburg on Business Rescue (SLP). She briefly practised in a corporate legal advisory role in the logistics industry, specialising in insurance, industry-specific risk and compliance and labour. For more about Zethu, see the Cox Yeats website and his LinkedIn profile.
    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
