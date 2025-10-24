Navigating changes to standard form construction contracts

In the latest episode of the Cox Yeats Vodcast, partners Peter Barnard, Claudelle Pretorius, and Chantal Mitchell unpack the evolving landscape of standard form construction contracts, including the JBCC, GCC, NEC, and FIDIC, and the risks that come with amending them.

While these contracts are designed to balance risk and streamline project delivery, amendments often create hidden pitfalls that can shift responsibility, delay timelines, and increase costs. The discussion explores:

Which contracts are most commonly used in the public vs private sector



How poorly drafted amendments can lead to unintended consequences



Real-world case studies of problematic clauses and how they were resolved



Practical strategies for mitigating contractual risk before and after signing

For anyone involved in construction, engineering, or infrastructure projects , this episode offers valuable insight into how to protect your position and avoid costly disputes.

Watch the full episode here: https://lnkd.in/dqfjs-dT



