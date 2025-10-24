Trending
Navigating changes to standard form construction contracts
In the latest episode of the Cox Yeats Vodcast, partners Peter Barnard, Claudelle Pretorius, and Chantal Mitchell unpack the evolving landscape of standard form construction contracts, including the JBCC, GCC, NEC, and FIDIC, and the risks that come with amending them.
While these contracts are designed to balance risk and streamline project delivery, amendments often create hidden pitfalls that can shift responsibility, delay timelines, and increase costs. The discussion explores:
- Which contracts are most commonly used in the public vs private sector
- How poorly drafted amendments can lead to unintended consequences
- Real-world case studies of problematic clauses and how they were resolved
- Practical strategies for mitigating contractual risk before and after signing
For anyone involved in construction, engineering, or infrastructure projects, this episode offers valuable insight into how to protect your position and avoid costly disputes.
Watch the full episode here: https://lnkd.in/dqfjs-dT
Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
