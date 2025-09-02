South Africa
HR Skills Development & Training
    GirlCode bridges gender gap in tech with new skills programme

    GirlCode has launched the Digital Skills Employment Acceleration Programme for Women, aimed at equipping young women (aged 18 to 35) with software development skills that will enable them to secure work in SA's growing tech sector.
    2 Sep 2025
    Supplied image
    Supplied image

    Zandile Mkwanazi, founder and chief executive officer of GirlCode, says the programme goes beyond learning how to code to ensure the opening of doors to meaningful employment and long-term financial independence.

    “This programme is designed to be a direct bridge between learning and earning. We’ve designed it to create real economic opportunity for women who are all too often locked out of both education and employment,” says Mkwanazi. “The objective is to provide young women with the tools, support and access they need to get their foot in the door and stay there.”

    Training and requirements

    The programme is open to applicants from across the country. It runs for three months on a full-time basis and includes mentorship, practical training and sessions focused on preparing participants for the world of work. Learners will need to have access to a laptop and a stable internet connection, and mentors will be assigned for the duration of the course to support learners through both the technical curriculum and softer skills needed to thrive in a corporate environment.

    The first cohort learners has already secured funding thanks to a grant from Accenture, while GirlCode is currently engaging with additional employer partners to facilitate job placements after graduation. The organisation is calling on corporates, particularly in the tech and digital space, to get involved by offering job placements, mentorship, or funding future cohorts.

    Mkwanazi says the intention is to grow the programme into a national engine of employment for women in tech. “This is a long-term play. We want to build a pipeline of female talent who are work-ready, certified and plugged into South Africa’s digital economy,” she says.

    Employers and corporate donors who want to get involved can contact Mkwanazi or visit www.girlcode.co.za for more information.

    Read more: IT skills, IT skills development, women in tech, IT skills shortage, GirlCode, IT skills gap, Zandile Mkwanazi
