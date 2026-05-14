The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2026

AI propels global brands to unprecedented growth

The acceleration of AI has resulted in one of the most profound shifts in brand value, pushing the threshold to enter the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands ranking to its highest level. That’s according to the 21st edition of Kantar’s global analysis, which quantifies how brand contributes to enterprise value.

People are now experiencing brands through thousands of AI-shaped moments, from personalised feeds to LLMs that influence what we see and choose. As machines increasingly surface and weigh content, standing out as meaningful and different has become more important for brands, not less. Kantar’s latest data proves that the power of brand persists, with the combined value of the BrandZ global top 100 now a record $13.1tn (up 22% on last year).

In a historic first, three brands have simultaneously broken the trillion-dollar threshold, with Google (no.1: $1.5tn), Microsoft (no.3: $1.1tn) and Amazon (no.4: $1.0tn) joining Apple (no.2: $1.4tn).

Kantar BrandZ Top 10 Most Valuable Global Brands 2026

2026 rank Brand Brand Value (US $m) YoY change (%) 1 Google 1,484,895 57% 2 Apple 1,380,294 6% 3 Microsoft 1,111,788 26% 4 Amazon 1,022,820 18% 5 NVIDIA 814,906 60% 6 Facebook 366,624 22% 7 Instagram 286,158 25% 8 Tencent 251,551 45% 9 Oracle 235,838 10% 10 McDonald's 235,095 6%

Total value of the Kantar BrandZ Global Top 100 = $13.1tn; +22%

Download the full report here.

Google’s brand value surged by 57% year-on-year to claim the number one spot for the first time since 2018, ending Apple’s four consecutive years at the top. Its rise has been carefully built around the integration of Gemini into all existing products, the introduction of agentic features in search and continued investment in data centres.

A standout in the ranking this year, Claude has debuted in the global top 100 at number 27, with a brand value of just under $100bn ($96.6bn). Meanwhile, ChatGPT recorded the highest year-on-year brand value increase, rising by 285%; the only brand in history to see a bigger increase in the top 100 was BlackBerry, which rose by 390% in 2008.

Martin Guerrieria, head of Kantar BrandZ, said: “AI is accelerating growth. And it has also made marketing harder. Marketers are digesting more signals than ever, decisions have to be made faster, and it’s less clear what actually matters. The brands outperforming the market are using AI to bring judgement back into the system: to identify which signals to trust, connect what people are doing to real business choices, and do so quickly and confidently. In a market this fragmented, sustained growth is coming from clarity.”

Chinese brands continue to influence Western shores

A defining theme in this year's BrandZ report is the continued rise in global prominence of Asian brands, with close to a quarter (23) originating from the region. This underscores their increasing significance in the global economy and their expanding market reach worldwide.

In China, the strongest performers that have seen their brand value increase include Agricultural Bank of China (+54%), Alibaba (+51%), ICBC (+49%), Xiaomi (+48%), Tencent (+45%) and Ping An (+41%). Tencent has broken back into the top 10, entering at number 8 with a brand value of $251.6bn.

Guerrieria concluded: “The brands growing fastest have focused on removing friction, delivering real value to people’s lives, and reflecting cultural context. What we’re seeing, particularly from Chinese brands like Tencent, Alibaba and TikTok, is speed and follow-through: they interpret consumer signals quickly and have the discipline to act on them decisively. Their growth hasn’t come from waiting for perfect information but from moving early on what they know will impact their brand.”

The view from the Middle East

Aramco's continued presence as the only Middle Eastern brand in Kantar BrandZ's global top 100 brands speaks to the scale of the Saudi Arabian government’s investment and ambition to compete on the global stage.

The brands standing out in the sectors:

Apparel: Zara has become the world's most valuable apparel brand, overtaking longstanding leader Nike – a clear testament to its ability to build relevance through personalised AI-powered shopping experiences.



Zara has become the world's most valuable apparel brand, overtaking longstanding leader Nike – a clear testament to its ability to build relevance through personalised AI-powered shopping experiences. Luxury: Hermès has overtaken Louis Vuitton to claim the title of world's most valuable luxury brand. It’s a reflection of an enduring commitment to understand its diverse audience, hiring British designer Grace Wales Bonner as the first Black woman to lead the prestigious tailor.



Hermès has overtaken Louis Vuitton to claim the title of world's most valuable luxury brand. It’s a reflection of an enduring commitment to understand its diverse audience, hiring British designer Grace Wales Bonner as the first Black woman to lead the prestigious tailor. Financial services: The sector experienced significant growth, with gains driven by a strong performance in traditional banks like Chase and HSBC building stronger consumer relationships rooted in trust.

About Kantar BrandZ

Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.6 million consumers, for over 22,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

1Brand Value of Amazon includes Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Web Services.

2Brand Value of Tencent includes QQ, WeChat, Tencent Music, WeSing, WeChat Pay, WeBank, v.qq.com, Tencent Cloud.

About Kantar

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business. We deliver the intelligence needed to power brand growth.

We provide the signals that help organisations act quickly and confidently. We empower brands to make effective marketing decisions based on predictive evidence. And we help them craft powerful growth strategies rooted in the connection between consumers, brands and enterprise value. All this is powered by our uniquely robust human and synthetic data, our unrivalled IP, our AI-native platform and the team of global brand experts that bring this all together.



