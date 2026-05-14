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    The best place to advertise in South Africa

    This puts your brand top of mind at a time when South African’s are actively seeking out information.
    Issued by Broad Media
    14 May 2026
    14 May 2026
    The best place to advertise in South Africa

    There is a form of advertising that renders all others as second-best, achieving your goals more effectively and more affordably.

    Your marketing message is presented visually in the place where affluent South Africans are spending their time, actively looking for news, information, and insights.

    Click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team about homepage takeovers.

    The place is the homepage of Daily Investor, and the advertising solution is a homepage takeover.

    Homepage takeovers

    Homepage takeovers comprise your company’s branding and marketing message being placed on the homepage of South Africa’s leading financial and investing news website, Daily Investor.

    These banners are positioned in the most high-traffic areas of the page, and are designed to be eye-catching and impactful.

    This puts your brand top of mind at a time when South African’s are actively seeking out information.

    Furthermore, readers can click on these banner ads and will be taken to the landing page of your choice – strengthening the conversion funnel for your company.

    All of this means that homepage takeovers are an excellent way to boost awareness and share your message with millions of South Africans.

    Advertise on Daily Investor

    Daily Investor’s marketing team is ready to help you publish your homepage takeover on the website.

    Our team will manage your entire campaign – from designing your ads (if required), to loading them onto the website, to reporting back to you on their performance.

    Don’t miss out on this golden advertising opportunity – click here to contact the Daily Investor marketing team.

    Read more: Broad Media, Daily Investor
    Share this article
    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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