Kantar reveals the world’s most effective advertising of the year

Savanna puts South Africa on the global stage at the 2026 Advertising Effectiveness Awards.

CeraVe, Heinz and McVitie’s have taken the top honours at Kantar’s 2026 Advertising Effectiveness Awards, celebrating the world’s most effective, results-driven advertising, and the only global awards judged on the reactions of real people.

Across 36 winning brands and four categories – campaigns, digital and social, TV, and print and outdoor – this year’s results reinforce a simple truth: when creative and media work together, advertising works harder.

What the world’s most effective advertising shows us

The winners prove that when creative and media decisions work together, brands can deliver greater impact, and it also highlights three lessons CMOs can learn from the world’s most effective advertising:

The blurring lines of influence

Many of the winners demonstrate the convergence of celebrities and creators, making it ever more important for marketers to understand the new reality of influence. Winners include CeraVe for its TikTok campaign where creator Jibawi created a dramatic retelling of Romeo and Juliet to sell the benefits of the brand’s Air Foam cleanser. And the Hellmann’s Mayo campaign where a cameo from actor Sydney Sweeney brought the iconic 90s romcom “When Harry Met Sally” into the 21st century, and which used creator-led and social extensions to help the idea travel beyond the flagship Super Bowl TV slot.

Something old, something new

Many of the awarded campaigns show that alchemy lies in the ability to make the new work with the old. Heinz claimed the most effective TV ad of the year with a tennis‑themed spot reprising its classic ‘It has to be Heinz’ tagline, bringing the concept up to date with a reference to 2025’s summer of sport. Volkswagen Australia tapped into the brand’s iconic 1960s print ads to launch a new platform for its Tayron model, proving that effective advertising doesn’t always need reinvention, but an openness to evolving ideas and building on previous successes.

Consistent, coherent and connected

Many of this year’s standout campaigns demonstrate the power of well-tailored creative that allows each channel to sing, while delivering results that are worth more than the sum of their parts. Savanna Premium Cider stood out, taking home awards in the print/outdoor and TV categories for its ‘Steve Jobe & The Department of Unnecessary Innovation’ campaign.

2026 Kantar Advertising Effectiveness Awards: The top performers globally

Digital and social

# Brand Title Agency Channel Country 1 CeraVe Romeo & Juliet Content creator: Anwar TikTok USA 2 Neutrogena Derm Hero BBDO YouTube USA 3 Malibu Malibu Hero Boardroom 21s Instagram Wieden + Kennedy London Instagram United Kingdom

TV

# Brand Title Agency Country 1 Heinz Lost in Love: Tennis Wieden + Kennedy London United Kingdom 2 Nationwide Scam Checker 30s TVC Mother United Kingdom 3 Deliveroo Unexpected Guest Pablo London Italy

Print and outdoor

Overall campaign

# Brand Title Agency Country 1 EA / Apex Legends Apex Legends S22 In house team Japan 2 Victoria A ti, ¿quién te espera? Wieden + Kennedy Mexico 3 Uber Eats Uber Get Almost Almost Anything 3.0 Special Group Australia

Download the full report to see all the winners: https://www.kantar.com/campaigns/advertising-effectiveness

“With AI making it possible for marketing teams to churn out content at unprecedented speed and scale, it’s more important than ever for CMOs to understand what’s actually effective. Otherwise, brands are simply adding to the noise rather than making decisions with confidence. Our winners offer clear lessons from the world’s most effective campaigns, whether that’s putting your brand at the heart of culture, refreshing a proven idea from your back catalogue, or joining the dots between channels to create campaigns that are more than the sum of their parts,” said Vera Sidlova, global creative director at Kantar.

"At Heinz, we approach campaigns by first establishing an overarching idea that serves as the red thread through all our communications. We then identify what matters most to consumers at different touchpoints, ensuring our message connects effectively everywhere. For this campaign, we focused on what we call 'irrational love' for Heinz. It's about those moments when consumers are so lost in enjoying their Heinz tomato ketchup-loaded hotdog – to take this example – that they are not paying attention to anything else around. It's about the true, authentic connection which consumers are telling us they have with our brands." said Karen Owen, chief growth officer, European and Pacific developed markets at Kraft Heinz.

South Africa in focus: Savanna delivers a standout global performance

South Africa’s strongest showing at the 2026 Kantar Advertising Effectiveness Awards came from Savanna Premium Cider, the world’s top cider by volume. It’s ‘Steve Jobe & The Department of Unnecessary Innovation’ campaign achieved recognition across multiple categories on the global stage.

Savanna delivered one of the most impressive overall performances of the awards, ranking third worldwide in print and putdoor, fourth among the Top 10 Most Effective TV ads globally, and earning a shortlisting in digital and social. Together, these results mark the most significant showing by a South African brand this year and place Savanna among the world’s most effective advertising.

Commenting on this, Andrea Quaye, marketing director, Heineken says, “Savanna has always been built on sharp cultural insight and distinctive creativity. Seeing it recognised by Kantar as one of the world’s most effective campaigns – and for memorability at scale – is a powerful validation of how long-term brand building and creative effectiveness can work together to drive growth.”

This builds on the brand’s momentum from last year, when Savanna was shortlisted in the TV category, and reinforces the strength of South African advertising when creativity and effectiveness work together. The brand was also recognised for the Most Memorable Advertising in the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands report, making its debut into the ranking in 8th place and signalling strong brand equity alongside its creative success.

Kantar’s global experts cited Savanna as a strong example of connected campaign thinking, where a single culturally resonant idea is executed with clarity across formats. From high-impact outdoor work to narrative-driven TV and satirical digital extensions, each execution played a distinct role while reinforcing a coherent brand idea and delivering impact greater than the sum of its parts.

The 'campaigns' category: a new addition

The ‘campaigns’ category is a new addition to the awards this year, based on Kantar’s media effectiveness intelligence, and reflecting the increasing integration of creative and media in advertising. The inaugural winner of the world’s most effective campaign is gaming brand EA/Apex Legends for its Japan ‘Apex Legends S22’ campaign. Kantar’s experts hailed it as a standout example of applying the lessons of previous campaigns and well-considered channel selection; despite its scale the campaign deliberately avoided broadcast TV, anchoring instead around PlayStation ads and streaming and social channels. These reinforced each-other, creating a cumulative impact across channels.

Special award: Effectiveness at scale

The Effectiveness at Scale award recognises the companies that have mastered scaling production without sacrificing performance. It is awarded to Coca-Cola, the company whose advertising delivers the strongest overall effectiveness across all content tested by Kantar during 2025.

Watch the digital launch

To discover more about the Kantar Advertising Effectiveness Awards and for the full list of winners, please visit: https://www.kantar.com/campaigns/advertising-effectiveness

About the Awards

Over the past six years, the Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards have become a flagship global initiative – celebrating the world’s best-performing ads through the lens of consumers. 2026 marks a pivotal evolution to integrate creative and media intelligence into one unified awards event – the Kantar Advertising Effectiveness Awards.

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