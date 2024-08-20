Marketing & Media Branding
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Smile 90.4FMBizcommunity.comCorrelateIMC ConferenceScan DisplayLocation BankDMASAAlgoa FMPrimedia Out-of-HomeBusiness and Arts South AfricaEbony+IvoryAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingPublicis Groupe AfricaMedia24The Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Branding Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Banking and brews: South Africa's top brands navigate economic challenges

    Issued by Kantar
    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024

    First National Bank holds onto gold after photo finish with Standard Bank, cider brands Savanna and Hunter’s make their debut in the ranking

    Banking and brews: South Africa's top brands navigate economic challenges

    South Africa’s most valuable brands have a total combined value of $29.7bn, as published today in the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands 2024 Report. In a challenging economic landscape, Banking, Telecoms and Alcohol brands dominate with their ability to deliver on key drivers for growth.

    First National Bank is South Africa’s number one brand worth over $3.1bn. It has grown both its retail and private banking client base; with a new pricing structure and ongoing innovation to enable convenient access to its services via award-winning digital banking channels and mobile applications, customers trust the bank to be acting in their best interests.

    Following closely at No.2 is Standard Bank, which increased its brand value by 2%. Telecom Providers continued their dominance; this year Vodacom ($2.46bn) rose one place to No.3, with MTN ($2.39bn) coming in at No.4. Vodacom benefitted from acquisition, expansion of its network and a focus on enhanced customer experience. The result is a customer ecosystem that delivers offerings including telecoms, fixed connectivity, finance and insurance services.

    Once again, South African brands find themselves operating in difficult financial circumstances and the overall value of the Top 30 declined 6%. High inflation and rising interest rates are leading to reduced consumer spend, while the power crisis that results in loadshedding limits the hours that companies can operate and generate growth. The fluctuating value of the South African rand is another contributing factor. Between 2018-2024, the rand has depreciated by around 35%, whilst the Top 30 South African brands have held their value significantly better than this.

    But against this backdrop 40% of the brands in the ranking grew their value, with Financial Services and Alcohol brands the big story here. Alcohol brand Castle (No.5; $1.99bn), a consistent presence in the Top 30, rounds off the Top 5, achieving the same position as last year.

    Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands 2024

    Rank 2024BrandValuation CategoryBrand value 2024 (US$ M)
    1First National BankFinancial Services3,069
    2Standard BankFinancial Services3,066
    3VodacomTelecom Providers2,459
    4MTNTelecom Providers2,391
    5CastleAlcohol1,994
    6Nando'sFast Food1,815
    7AbsaFinancial Services1,295
    8Capitec BankFinancial Services1,277
    9DiscoveryFinancial Services1,064
    10InvestecFinancial Services926
    11WoolworthsRetail919
    12DStvMedia and Entertainment893
    13ShopriteRetail876
    14NedbankFinancial Services757
    15SanlamFinancial Services697
    16Flying FishAlcohol618
    17CheckersRetail580
    18SavannaAlcohol547
    19Old MutualFinancial Services486
    20Brutal FruitAlcohol480
    21ClicksRetail471
    22SasolEnergy379
    23Pick n PayRetail370
    24LibertyFinancial Services362
    25Mr PriceRetail360
    26OUTsuranceFinancial Services343
    27TakealotRetail331
    28Hunter'sAlcohol313
    29Life HealthcareHospitals312
    30Cell CTelecom Providers298

    Download the full report at www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/south-africa

    Banking and wealth management group Investec (No.10; $926m) was the fastest riser, growing 33% thanks to its strong leadership, increased UK shareholding and ability to deliver a consistent brand experience. Insurance brand OUTsurance (No.26; $343m) saw an increase of 26% in brand value through its commitment to providing customers with great value and a diversified service offering. The third fastest riser, insurance, investments and financial planning provider Sanlam (No.15; $697m) also extended its offering to grow 21%.

    Ivan Moroke, CEO, South Africa, Insights Division, Kantar, comments:

    Across a range of business sectors, South African brands are continuing to transcend the currently challenging market conditions. A large proportion are meeting the needs of customers with actions and initiatives that mark them out as being Meaningfully Different and relevant to consumers’ lives today. These strong, forward-focused brands are proving that they can identify what it takes to grow and follow up by implementing programmes to deliver this.

    Beyond Beer

    Cider giants Savanna (No.18; $547m) and Hunter’s (No.28; $313m) both entered the Top 30 for the first time on the back of the acquisition of their parent company by Heineken, plus strong brand equity.

    Fruit-flavoured beer, Flying Fish (No.16; $618m) grew 12% to become the fifth fastest-growing South African brand.

    When it comes to the success of Alcohol brands, while consumption for both Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages (FABs) or Ready to Drink (RTDs) and beer are declining, FABs and RTDs are showing more resilience. Brutal Fruit grew 15% to reach a brand value of $480m, an increase that saw it take the position of fourth highest riser and move five places up the ranking to No.20. Its innovations continue with new flavour Litchi Séche, a female pop-up bar, SheBeen, and an augmented reality experience to provide visually immersive information.

    Successful brands are meaningfully different

    These success stories demonstrate that strong brands are resilient. Not only do they weather challenging financial environments, but they can also grow if they are able to be Meaningfully Different to more people. 60% of the brands in the ranking are Meaningfully Different, with experience and exposure being major contributors. Overall, South African brands are ahead of their counterparts in Canada, Europe and Latin America when it comes to Meaningful Difference.

    Retail and pharmacy chain Clicks, up one place to No.21 with a brand value of $471m, wins here by providing customers with a consistent store experience regardless of location. Capitec Bank (No.8; $1.28bn), which continues to invest significantly in both its online and offline presence to make life easy for customers, is another brand that scores highly on being Meaningfully Different. Health focused Financial Services brand Discovery (No.9; $1.06bn), and FNB are also strong contenders.

    Building strong brands

    Kantar’s new Blueprint for Brand Growth is designed to help businesses build profitable, strong and sustainable brands in recognition that being Meaningfully Different to more people is a key driver for growth. The evidence-based decision-making framework combines input from Kantar’s experts, industry leaders and advanced analytics that use Kantar’s unique BrandZ and Worldpanel data assets. Deploying this insight, marketers can better control the factors that shape the future of their brands and ensure that they consistently build in the necessary growth accelerators.

    Banking and brews: South Africa's top brands navigate economic challenges
    click to enlarge

    Other key highlights from the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands Report include:

    Financial Services play a valuable role: 45% of the value of the Top 30 South African brands ranking is contributed by Financial Services, with banking (35%) and insurance (10%) both growing

    Sustainability is key: 68% of South African consumers are prepared to invest time and money in brands that try to do good. Sustainability continues to be a growing driver of demand power and brand value, yet too few brands are fully activating the opportunities in the space. Among the top performers, Vodacom championed ‘protecting the planet’ with its renewable energy initiatives, Savanna campaigned around climate change in its own distinctive style, and sustainability stalwart Woolworths (No.11; $919m) continued to make strides in its Good Business Journey.

    Expanding beyond national borders: South African brands continue to play on the international stage. Fast food chain Nando’s ranked at No.6 with a brand value of $1.8bn flying the flag high globally; Brutal Fruit Cider launched in the UK in May this year.

    Brand love matters: Despite household budgets being constrained, people will pay more for a well-loved brand. Kantar’s Mzansi Consumer Barometer data puts this at almost a quarter of consumers. This has enabled brands such as Clicks, Checkers (No.17; $580m) and Woolworths to keep justifying their prices, despite consumers viewing them as more expensive than last year.

    Special Awards

    Clicks has been awarded the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Meaningfully Different Brand; Savanna was recognised for Most Memorable Advertising; Capitec Bank was seen to be best at Capturing Market Share; OUTsurance for Great Value, and Vodacom is the top brand Finding New Space in which to operate.

    The Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable South African Brands ranking, report and extensive analysis are available now at: www.kantar.com/campaigns/brandz/south-africa.

    For a quick read on a brand’s performance compared to competitors in a specific category, Kantar’s free interactive tool, BrandSnapshot powered by BrandZ, provides intelligence on 14,000 brands. Find out more here.

    Join the conversation, follow us on LinkedIn and X for our latest insights and tune into FutureProof Mzansi, our marketing podcast to help you grow the brands of tomorrow.

    About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business’ financial performance. Kantar’s annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.3 million consumers, for 21,000 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.

    The Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands Report 2024 includes the most definitive and robust ranking of the region’s brands available. The ranking draws on opinions of more than 45,000 respondents on 858 brands across 56 categories and the brands ranked must meet these eligibility criteria:

    • The brand must have originated in South Africa
    • The brand must be owned by a listed company
    • Private brands must have complete financial statements available in the public domain

    About Kantar: Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data and analytics business and an indispensable brand partner to the world’s top companies. We combine the most meaningful attitudinal and behavioural data with deep expertise and advanced analytics to uncover how people think and act. We help clients understand what has happened and why and how to shape the marketing strategies that shape their future.

    For further information about Kantar BrandZ please contact:

    Stina van Rooyen
    Head of Brand, South Africa, Insights Division, Kantar
    moc.ratnak@neyoornav.anitS

    Ilse Dinner, Marketing & Communications Director, Middle East & Africa, Insights Division, Kantar
    moc.ratnak@rennid.esli

    Read more: First National Bank, FNB, Vodacom, Shoprite, Woolworths, Nando's, Pick n Pay, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Cell C, Investec, Mr Price, Capitec Bank, Heineken, Sasol, Kantar, Ivan Moroke, Life Healthcare
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Kantar
    Kantar is the world's leading evidence-based insights and consulting company. We have a complete, unique and rounded understanding of how people think, feel and act; globally and locally in over 90 markets. By combining the deep expertise of our people, our data resources and benchmarks, our innovative analytics and technology we help our clients understand people and inspire growth.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz