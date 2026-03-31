EvaluateExplorer: AI-driven innovation that hits the target

Kantar’s new solution combines the best of human and artificial intelligence to help marketers rapidly identify new opportunity spaces that fit their brand and category – and develop the concepts they need to bring those opportunities to life.

Innovation has never moved faster – but speed isn’t translating into better outcomes. Brands are surrounded by fragmented signals and swept up in hype cycles that distort priorities, pushing lacklustre products to market and leaving teams wondering why they fail to spark real consumer interest.

In this environment, the rise of AI is a double-edged sword. It can certainly come up with a lot of ideas, but much of its output is often generic, vague and disconnected from the deeper motivations behind behaviour – the behavioural fuels that accelerate adoption and the frictions that quietly hold it back. Traditional large language models (LLMs) tend to flatten nuance and overlook the underlying tensions, producing volume rather than value and missing the shifts that truly shape opportunity. Siloed teams and outdated infrastructures only deepen the challenge, making it even harder to convert signals into meaningful, brand-aligned innovation.

To drive meaningfully different growth, brands don’t just need more ideas – they need the right ones. Ideas that are rooted in real human behaviour, shaped by strategic clarity, and built with a clear understanding of the motivations that unlock momentum and the barriers that stall it. And achieving that demands a different kind of partnership between human judgment and artificial intelligence.

Unleashing AI’s potential through human expertise

The answer isn’t to abandon AI, but to harness its power intelligently. And that’s exactly what Kantar is doing, through our new partnership with Quilt.AI.

Quilt.AI brings a cutting-edge intelligence system that analyses real-world digital signals at scale – from cultural movements and search data to text and conversations – continually keeping its finger on the pulse of what matters. Unlike single-model LLM systems, this multi-agent infrastructure challenges and refines its own outputs, reducing sameness and grounding the analysis in behavioural and cultural reality. Layered with Kantar’s validated frameworks and deep brand-building and innovation expertise, this creates an innovation ecosystem that blends speed and rigour with strategic intent.

The result is an approach where AI and human intelligence work together – not in parallel, but as a unified engine that filters noise, sharpens signals and helps brands focus on what genuinely drives growth.

Spot tensions and identify spaces

We’ve brought together our combined expertise to create EvaluateExplorer: a transformative solution that draws on human and digital intelligence to shape early innovation in a way you can trust.

By layering AI-driven and human insight, EvaluateExplorer combines speed and scale with strategic rigour. Quilt.AI provides global, real-time intelligence, with specialised AI agents that analyse and refine this data – they challenge each other, check facts and filter out weak ideas. Structure and direction come from Kantar’s evidence-based brand-building and innovation frameworks that anchor the process in what is actually meaningful. Our experts guide every step, ensuring the output is both strategically grounded and commercially relevant.

Through its advanced technology, EvaluateExplorer allows marketers to:

Spot emerging tensions early, before they become mainstream



Identify opportunity spaces that truly fit their brand



Develop differentiated concepts rooted in real human behaviour and tensions



See clearly, create confidently, act faster

EvaluateExplorer offers a streamlined, repeatable system built for modern innovation cycles. Reliable insights allow brands to distinguish quickly between fads and emerging behaviours, providing a clear view of the spaces they can grow into. And because fuels and frictions are evaluated upfront, concepts are built around the motivations that drive adoption and the barriers that need to be removed, making ideas more resonant and more likely to succeed – all in a fraction of the time this would take using traditional approaches. Using other methods, it’s not unusual for marketers to take months to move from opportunities to concepts. With EvaluateExplorer, this time frame can be shortened to just one week.

The solution includes comprehensive guardrails to support a focused, outcome-driven approach. Evidence-based frameworks ensure AI is reasoning with intent. Every opportunity space is validated across cultural, behavioural, competitor and brand-fit signals and verifies that concepts are meaningfully new. The process also incorporates indicative sizing to gauge the potential scale and commercial viability of each opportunity early on, ensuring teams focus their efforts where growth is most likely. This shifts early innovation from assumption to confidence, from scattered exploration to focused progress.

From complexity to clarity

Ultimately, the future of innovation isn’t about having more ideas – it’s about discovering the right ones. On its own, AI won’t help marketers do that. As Ross Farquhar, Director of Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability at Little Moons says, the technology is “a powerful tool to bring us closer to trends”, but “creativity and true leaps forward still come from human judgement”.

Rather than using AI to dilute human imagination, EvaluateExplorer enhances. By combining advanced analytics with cultural and behavioural insights and human expertise, it enables brands to replace scattergun sameness with decision-driven intelligence. It’s not so much a new tool as an entirely different approach – one that cuts through the noise to find paths to innovation growth that genuinely work.

Get innovation ready.

If you're ready to stop chasing "new news" and start building innovation that matters, watch our digital launch and reset, refocus, and unlock innovations that have real potential to win, or connect with us on moc.ratnak@ASofni.

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