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    Varun Beverages acquires 100% of South Africa's Twizza for R2.1bn

    India-based Varun Beverages has completed its acquisition of local soft drink manufacturer Twizza for R2.1 through its subsidiary, The Beverage Company (BevCo).
    31 Mar 2026
    31 Mar 2026
    Source:
    Source: https://twizza.co.za/

    The transaction, finalised by Standard Bank, follows all required regulatory approvals, and marks a landmark deal in South Africa’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, underscoring continued investor appetite for scalable, value-driven consumer businesses.

    A strategic acquisition in the beverage sector

    Founded in 2003 in Komani in the Eastern Cape by entrepreneur Ken Clark, Twizza has grown into a well-known manufacturer of affordable non-alcoholic beverages, including carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks and mixers.

    With manufacturing facilities in Komani, Middelburg and Cape Town, the company has built a strong presence across Southern Africa, serving markets including Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana and Namibia.

    The acquisition integrates Twizza into Varun’s global network — one of the largest PepsiCo franchise bottlers — providing access to expanded production capabilities and international distribution channels.

    Unlocking growth through global scale

    “The acquisition marks the next phase of Twizza’s growth journey,” says Lisle Clark, chief executive officer of Twizza. “Under Bevco’s ownership, the business is well positioned to scale further, access new capabilities and continue delivering affordable, quality products.”

    For Varun, the deal strengthens its footprint in Africa, aligning with broader expansion ambitions across emerging markets where demand for accessible beverage options continues to grow.

    Advisory and deal dynamics

    Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking Corporate Finance Advisory team led the transaction, running a competitive process that attracted both local and international bidders.

    “This transaction reflects the power of timing, performance and sector dynamics in unlocking shareholder value,” says Raven Moodley, head of corporate finance advisory within Business & Commercial Banking (BCB) at Standard Bank South Africa.

    The sale was executed against a backdrop of:

    • Strong operational performance from Twizza
    • Increased consolidation within the FMCG sector
    • Heightened global interest in Africa’s consumer markets

    Investor confidence in the affordable segment

    Beyond the deal itself, the acquisition highlights ongoing investor confidence in South Africa’s consumer economy, particularly in businesses serving the affordable segment.

    Twizza’s growth story — built on delivering accessible products to underserved markets — reflects broader trends identified in Standard Bank’s Township Informal Economy insights, where demand for value-driven offerings continues to expand.

    Connecting local businesses to global capital

    As consolidation accelerates across the FMCG sector, deals of this nature are expected to play a key role in enabling local brands to scale internationally while maintaining relevance in their core markets.

    The sale of Twizza represents more than a successful exit — it signals the growing global relevance of South African consumer brands and their ability to compete at scale.

    With the backing of Varun Beverages, Twizza now enters a new phase of growth, positioned to expand its reach while continuing to serve the everyday consumer — the foundation on which its success was built.

    Read more: Standard Bank, non-alcoholic beverages, Ken Clark, Twizza, BevCo, The Beverage Company, Varun Beverages
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