L’Or Espresso introduces its new seasonal Pumpkin Spice capsule

This launch marks a significant milestone in L’Or’s mission to redefine luxury coffee and premium at-home brewing experiences.

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By introducing innovative, seasonal offerings, L’Or continues to push the boundaries of what consumers can expect from capsule coffee, bringing barista-level craftsmanship and indulgent café-quality flavour into the home.

The new Pumpkin Spice blend brings together warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and subtle sweetness, delivering a rich, full-bodied, and intensely aromatic experience that captures the essence of autumn in every cup.





“Seasonal flavours present an opportunity to connect with consumers more emotionally and experientially,” says Mbulelo Mashilo, brand manager at L’Or Espresso South Africa.

“With Pumpkin Spice, the focus is on creating a sense of warmth, indulgence, and occasion - transforming a simple cup of coffee into a luxurious ritual.”

Designed to elevate everyday rituals, Pumpkin Spice is positioned as a refined seasonal indulgence for those seeking comfort, sophistication, and depth of flavour.