From 1 coffee shop to 400 stores: How Vida e caffè built an African coffee success story

Nearly 25 years after opening its first coffee shop on Cape Town's Kloof Street, vida e caffè has reached a significant milestone in its growth journey, opening its 400th store and reinforcing its position as one of Africa's largest homegrown coffee brands.

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The new store, located at The Exchange on Lower Long Street in Cape Town, is situated just a short distance from where the brand began in 2001.

While the opening marks another retail expansion point, it also reflects the scale of growth achieved by a South African-born business in an increasingly competitive coffee and quick-service retail market.

Over the past two decades, consumer coffee culture across Africa has evolved dramatically. What was once a niche market dominated by independent cafés has developed into a sophisticated industry driven by convenience, premiumisation and changing lifestyle habits.

Against this backdrop, Vida e caffè has expanded beyond South Africa into markets including Ghana, Mauritius, Zambia, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia and Angola.

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The company's growth highlights the increasing ability of African consumer brands to scale regionally while maintaining a strong local identity.

According to CEO Darren Levy, the milestone is as much about the ecosystem behind the business as it is about the store count itself.

"Reaching 400 stores is a proud moment for us, but what makes it truly special is recognising the people who made it possible," says Levy.

"This achievement belongs to the thousands of individuals who have contributed to our success over the past 25 years, from franchise partners and store teams to suppliers, strategic partners and loyal customers."

The expansion also underscores the growing role of franchising as a driver of entrepreneurship and job creation across the continent. Franchise-led growth has enabled brands such as Vida e caffè to expand into new markets while creating opportunities for local business owners and supporting broader supply chains.

Industry analysts point to consumer demand for convenience, premium coffee experiences and lifestyle-oriented retail environments as key factors behind continued growth in the coffee sector.

At the same time, successful operators are increasingly being challenged to balance expansion with consistency in product quality, customer experience and operational efficiency.

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For Vida e caffè, the 400-store milestone represents a moment of reflection on a journey that began with a single neighbourhood café and evolved into a regional retail network spanning multiple African markets.

While the coffee industry continues to evolve, the achievement demonstrates the potential for South African brands to build scale, expand across borders and compete successfully in increasingly sophisticated consumer markets.

Vida e caffè's expansion offers a case study in how local brands can leverage franchising, customer loyalty and long-term brand building to create sustainable regional businesses.