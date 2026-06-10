Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams now available in SA

As an ode to shared moments, spontaneity and the Maison’s timeless commitment to the art of living, Moet & Chandon is setting the tone for seasonal celebrations, unveiling Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams.

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Following the reveal in Paris, the collaboration travels south to Saint-Tropez, the iconic setting that first inspired the Ice Impérial.

Now, that same spirit arrives in South Africa, where celebration is less about the season and more about the people we share it with.

Having first come together in 2025 to reimagine birthday occasions, Moët & Chandon and Pharrell Williams continue an ongoing creative dialogue, shaped by shared values around joy, humanity, and interconnection.

The collaboration will launch locally ahead of the Durban July—where fashion, culture and decadence naturally converge.

A new chapter in a joyful collection

Since 2025, Pharrell Williams has been redesigning Moët & Chandon’s cuvées, redressing the emblematic Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial in Midnight Blue, Gold and Deep Red, as well as Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé in white.

The collection grows in 2026 with Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, as Pharrell revisits the way champagne is experienced and shared.

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For the first time in the Maison’s history, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial is presented without its iconic white sleeve, revealing the bottle in its most refined form. Together, the collaboration between Moët & Chandon and Pharrell Williams ensures that the champagne and the unique moments of connection around it take precedence: a new way to experience the Maison’s emblematic cuvées.

“I keep coming back to simplicity. Strip it back to what matters. The bottle is simpler. The message is simpler. It’s about summer, community, and enjoying champagne your way – so the experience comes first,” says Williams

Going back to its roots

The Ice Impérial story starts in Saint-Tropez, where over 15 years ago the Maison observed a new ritual taking shape among locals and travellers who refreshed their summer moments by enjoying Moët & Chandon over ice.

Inspired by this joyful, effortless way of celebrating, the Maison created a champagne crafted specifically to be served on ice. What once felt unconventional now feels instinctive.

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial expresses the visionary spirit that has defined the Maison for over 280 years. Its blend, dominated by Pinot Noir and Meunier and elevated by the finesse of Chardonnay, reveals a fruity profile, vibrant tropical notes, a generous and rounded palate, with a crisp, refreshing finish.

Enhanced by its demi-sec richness, it becomes the perfect companion for sunny, shared moments. Served in a large wine glass with three ice cubes, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial reframes shared moments around freshness, ease, and collective enjoyment.

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial: inspired by Saint-Tropez, crafted in Épernay, can now be enjoyed across South Africa.

Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial and Moët & Chandon Impérial by Pharrell Williams are available from June 2026 in select retailers.