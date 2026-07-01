Voting opens for Diners Club SA's 2026 Barista of the Year competition

South Africans are being invited to recognise the baristas behind their daily coffee ritual as voting officially opens for the 2026 Diners Club SA Barista of the Year competition.

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Now in its fourth year, the competition celebrates the skill, creativity and passion of the country's coffee professionals, giving customers the opportunity to vote for the baristas who transform a simple cup of coffee into an exceptional experience.

Voting runs until 17 July 2026, with one winning barista set to walk away with the coveted Diners Club SA Barista of the Year title, a R20,000 cash prize and national recognition.

Celebrating South Africa's coffee professionals

Earlier this year, coffee shops across South Africa were invited to nominate their standout baristas at no cost, providing cafés of all sizes with an opportunity to showcase the talent behind their coffee counters.

Participating coffee shops display branded QR codes that allow customers to vote in-store. Each till slip qualifies for one vote, making the process a natural extension of the café experience.

Consumers can now cast their votes online by selecting their province, coffee shop and favourite barista before uploading a qualifying till slip.

Coffee culture continues to flourish

The annual competition reflects the continued growth of South Africa's speciality coffee industry, where consumers are increasingly seeking expertly prepared coffee and personalised café experiences.

By placing the spotlight on baristas, Diners Club acknowledges the craftsmanship and customer service that have become central to the country's evolving coffee culture.

Rather than focusing solely on coffee shops, the initiative recognises the individuals whose technical expertise and hospitality help build loyal customer communities.

National recognition for exceptional talent

Following the close of voting, entries will be verified before eight finalists are announced in August.

The barista receiving the highest number of verified votes will be crowned the 2026 Diners Club SA Barista of the Year, receiving:

R20,000 in prize money



The official Barista of the Year trophy for display at their coffee shop



A featured video interview across Diners Club's social media platforms



An editorial profile in Signature Magazine



Driving excellence across the industry

Since its launch, the Diners Club SA Barista of the Year competition has grown into one of the country's recognised platforms for celebrating excellence in coffee craftsmanship.

Beyond rewarding individual achievement, the initiative helps elevate professional standards across the industry while encouraging customers to acknowledge the expertise, consistency and passion that define exceptional coffee experiences.

As South Africa's café culture continues to mature, the competition highlights the increasingly important role baristas play in creating memorable customer experiences—one cup at a time.