Africa Day launch: Jacobs expands premium range with Origins Kenya & Uganda Beans blend

To celebrate Africa Day, Jacobs Coffee has launched Jacobs Origins Kenya & Uganda Beans, a premium, origin‑led blend that captures the depth, diversity and craftsmanship of two of the world’s most influential coffee‑producing nations.

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Jacobs Origins Kenya & Uganda Beans brings together two contrasting yet complementary coffee traditions.

Africa accounts for approximately 12% of global coffee production, with countries such as Uganda and Kenya playing a significant role in shaping the global coffee landscape. The launch taps into a clear shift in consumer behaviour.

Coffee drinkers are becoming more curious, informed, and intentional about what they consume, with provenance, origin transparency and flavour exploration increasingly influencing purchase decisions. At the same time, premiumisation in at‑home coffee continues to accelerate, as consumers look to recreate café‑quality experiences in their own kitchens.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for coffee that tells a story where it comes from, how it is crafted, and what makes it unique,” says Domaine Rautenbach, senior brand manager at Jacobs.

“Jacobs Origins Kenya & Uganda Beans speaks directly to that shift by bringing together two iconic African origins to create a premium coffee experience rooted in flavour, quality and authenticity.”

With an intensity of 8/10, Jacobs Origins Kenya & Uganda Beans is crafted for coffee lovers who enjoy a strong, flavour-forward cup, whether enjoyed black or paired with milk-based recipes. The beans are ideally suited for fully automatic coffee machines, delivering consistent extraction and a robust, satisfying finish.

The launch reinforces Jacobs’ ongoing commitment to celebrating origin, culture and craftsmanship within its premium portfolio.